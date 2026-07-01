1996 Ferrari F50 Heads to Auction With $8 Million Estimate

RM Sotheby’s will offer a remarkable 1996 Ferrari F50 on a Sealed auction next month, where the iconic supercar is expected to achieve as much as $8 million. Introduced ahead of the 1995 Geneva Motor Show by Piero Ferrari, Sergio Pininfarina, and Luca di Montezemolo, the F50 represented Ferrari’s celebration of half a century of racing success and engineering achievement. More than a conventional road car, it was conceived as a machine that brought Formula 1 technology to the street.

The F50’s engineering remains extraordinary even by modern standards. Built around a Cytec aerospace-grade carbon-fiber chassis, it became the first Ferrari road car to use the engine, gearbox, and differential assembly as a structural, load-bearing element. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 derived from Ferrari’s Formula 1 program, featuring dual overhead camshafts, five valves per cylinder, 11.3:1 compression, Bosch Motronic management, and a variable-length exhaust system. Advanced materials such as titanium connecting rods and Nikasil-coated cylinder liners helped keep engine weight to just 436 pounds while allowing revs beyond 10,000 rpm.

The result was 520 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 347 lb-ft of torque, delivered through a six-speed manual gearbox with Ferrari’s signature gated shifter and a limited-slip differential. Performance figures remain formidable: 0–100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a 325 km/h (202 mph) top speed, with stopping power provided by large ventilated Brembo brakes.

Inside, the F50 combined analog drama with advanced electronics, featuring a microcomputer-controlled instrument cluster that monitored temperatures, pressures, and vehicle dynamics while even recording crash data. Weight-saving measures extended to the drilled pedals and lightweight composite shift mechanism.

The example offered by RM Sotheby’s is chassis 106715, the 244th F50 produced. Originally delivered through Cornes Motors in Tokyo in January 1998 despite its 1996 production date, it retains its matching chassis, engine, gearbox, and bodywork, verified by Ferrari Classiche certification obtained in 2016. Showing just under 26,200 kilometers, it recently received an annual service from Maranello Egham in May 2026.

Originally finished in Rosso Corsa, the car was later repainted white during its time in Japan before being restored to red for Ferrari Classiche certification. It was subsequently refinished in striking Nero by Carrozzeria Zanasi—the same specialist responsible for painting Ferrari’s Tailor Made models—placing it among the extremely rare black-finished F50s.

The car has appeared at prestigious events including Salon Privé and the Goodwood Festival of Speed and is offered complete with its original flight case, removable hardtop, roll hoops, tool kit, and owner’s manuals. Offered without reserve, this meticulously documented F50 represents one of the finest opportunities to acquire a landmark Ferrari supercar that many enthusiasts regard as the purest and most engaging model in Ferrari’s legendary halo-car lineage.

Source: RM Sotheby’s