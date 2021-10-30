1991 Alfa Romeo SZ On Collecting Cars

An extremely rare, low-mileage 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ is currently on offer at the U.S. Auction platform of Collecting Cars. Global bidding is ongoing and it will run until November 3, Wednesday.

Only 1,036 examples were made by the renowned Italian automaker, Alfa Romeo. Under the hood of the SZ (Spring Zagato) is a 210 hp naturally aspirated 3.0-liter Busso V6, matched with a rear-wheel drive, five-speed manual transmission.

The example was recently brought to the U.S. from Japan. The SZ was given numerous factory options like the Koni adjustable shock absorbers, and the revised version of the uniball joint setup that was used on the Alfa Romeo 75 Group A / IMSA racing cars. It also has electric windows, air conditioning, and heated rear screen.

The two-seater has ample space behind the passengers that can accommodate more luggage. It has dramatically styled body panels that were made from molded composite.

It has kept its original 16-inch split-rim alloy wheels with Continental ExtremeContact sport tires.

Its stereo has been replaced with a more modern Pioneer Carrozzeria head unit that has a remote control and USB connectivity capability.

The sale will come with a bunch of recent maintenance invoices. Detailed report on the service and maintenance done on the unit from 2002 – 2019 in Japan will also be included in the sale. The sale will also include the Alfa Romeo Certificate of Origin.

The most recent service done on the SZ was in September 2021 at Dino Motors in San Mateo, CA where a routing maintenance was done on the example.

As of publication, the bid for the SZ at Collecting Cars was at $25,250.