1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S

Background

Lamborghini’s Miura S, an iconic masterpiece of automotive design, was conceived by Marcello Gandini of Bertone. Gandini’s genius is evident in the Miura S’s aesthetics and non-traditional drivetrain layout. Introduced in 1968, the Miura S represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, the Miura P400, both in terms of performance and refinement. The car’s design, characterized by its low-slung profile, flowing curves, and distinctive “eyelash” headlights, epitomizes Italian automotive design.

Why follow the rules?

One of the most unique features of the Miura S is its transversely mounted mid-engine layout. The 4.0-liter V12 engine, producing 370 horsepower, was placed just behind the driver and passenger seats. This configuration provided exceptional weight distribution, enhancing the car’s handling and performance. The Miura S could achieve a top speed of 170 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds, remarkable statistics for its time.

Upon its release, the Miura S received acclaim from automotive magazines. Road & Track praised its “combination of speed, style, and technical sophistication,” noting its ability to “redefine the boundaries of high-performance sports cars.” Motor Trend echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Miura S’s “exquisite design and exhilarating driving experience” and calling it “a testament to Lamborghini’s commitment to pushing the envelope of automotive engineering.”

Blue-chip collectible

The Miura S’s blend of engineering and stunning design has contributed to its status as a highly collectible sports car. Its pioneering mid-engine design set a precedent for future supercars, and its performance capabilities remain impressive even by modern standards. The limited production numbers further add to its allure, with only 338 units produced, making it a rare and sought-after gem among collectors.

Moreover, the Miura S embodies the spirit of the golden era of sports car design, a period marked innovation and widely varied design approaches. Its legacy endures as a symbol of Lamborghini’s dedication to creating extraordinary machines that transcend mere transportation, offering an unparalleled driving experience and a timeless work of art. As such, the Lamborghini Miura S remains a cherished asset among car enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

Chassis 4614

This 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, chassis 4614, is an especially exciting discovery in recent memory, freshly unearthed in Long Island, New York, where it was kept in its long-term owner’s living room for over 35 years. This late-series Miura S benefits from the myriad improvements made during the original production run, including a strengthened chassis, revised suspension, and ventilated braking system – making for the ultimate narrow-bodied Miura. This unrestored, Bertone-bodied example is presented in its striking original color of Luci del Bosco, complimented with two-tone beige and cloth upholstery. Retaining its matching-numbers engine and stamped body panels per factory documentation, 4614 presents a unique opportunity to acquire an unrestored, previously unknown Miura S in a wonderful color combination strongly evocative of the period from which it originates.

Available now

