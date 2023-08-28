Car Of The Day: 1976 Alfa Romeo Navajo

At the 1976 Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo revealed the final iteration of its series of concept cars based on the race-inspired Tipo 33 Stradale chassis and drivetrain. This final concept, named “Navajo”, was penned by Nuccio Bertone and was perhaps the wildest and most “futuristic” take on the Tipo 33 concept cars. Looking like something out of the “Star Wars” movie, which was wildly popular that year, the Navajo featured a rectilinear, wedged shape body with active spoilers.

A 2.0-liter V8 engine generating an impressive 230 horsepower sat behind the driver for optimal weight distribution. Inside, a redesigned cabin offered increased space to comfortably accommodate two passengers. The Navajo’s distinctive attributes included its sharp angles, pop-up headlights, and vibrant orange accents, complemented by prominent Bertone branding on the integrated wing. Collectively, these elements bestowed upon the Navajo a futuristic appearance unlike anything seen before, even outshining the previous 33 Stradale concept cars in terms of radical design.

Photo Source: Motor1, Favcars.com