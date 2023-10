In the mid-1960s, as fuel injection systems swiftly replaced carburetors, Porsche enlisted Bosch to install a state-of-the-art slide-valve injection system in its 906, resulting in the 906E with only four examples ever made. Witness one of them in action as it completes laps around Laguna Seca during the Rennsport Reunion 7 and enjoy the raw sound of its 2-liter flat-6 engine revving up to its limits!