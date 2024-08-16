1961 Chaparral Mk 1

Background

Following the October 1960 Los Angeles Times Grand Prix at Riverside, California, successful Texan racer Jim Hall had a fruitful discussion with Dick Troutman and Tom Barnes, constructors instrumental in the creation of Lance Reventlow’s Scarabs. Having just struck out on their own with a shop in Culver City, California, Troutman and Barnes were eager to create and develop a successor to the Scarab. Hall agreed to fund the project, which would be named “Chaparral,” after the fleet West Texas roadrunner.

Troutman and Barnes constructed two cars for Hall, the prototype Chaparral, chassis 001, and this example, chassis 003. Hall’s maiden outing with 001 was at Laguna Seca on June 10, 1961, where he finished 2nd Overall and 1st in Class. A 3rd Place finish at that October’s Riverside Grand Prix and 2nd Place in the Governor’s Trophy preliminary race at Nassau in December 1961 confirmed the new Chaparral’s promise. Troutman and Barnes built three additional Chaparral Mk I cars for other customers – chassis 002 for Harry Heuer’s Meister Bräuser team, chassis 004 for Chuck Jones’ Team Meridian, and chassis 005 for British hill climber Phil Scragg.

1962 and beyond

For the 1962 season, Hall continued development of his Chaparrals in conjunction with fellow Texan racing driver Hap Sharp. Hall entered both 001 and 003 at the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 24, 1962. Initially, Hall and Chuck Daigh co-drove 003, but they retired after eight hours due to steering issues and joined Sharp and Ronnie Hissom in 001 to secure a class victory and 6th Overall finish. The next documented outing for 003 came at the September 1962 Road America 500, where Hall and Sharp co-drove it to victory. Development continued on the Chaparral, with emphasis on bodywork and aerodynamics. When 003 was campaigned at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March 1963, it featured a pointed nose and tall tail fins to the rear. After 15 laps, however, 003 retired with engine issues. With the advent of the new mid-engine Chaparral 2, both 001 and 003 were sold; interestingly, they are the only 1961–1970 Chaparrals ever sold by Hall.

Chassis 003 was purchased by Gary Wilson of Kansas, who campaigned the Chaparral in SCCA and USRRC events for 1964, with the best result an 8th Place finish at the July 1964 USRRC race in Greenwood, Iowa. Following its sale to Joe Starkey, 003 returned to its winning ways, scoring a class win at the April 1965 SCCA National Lake Charles meet, followed by a win at the 1965 SCCA Nationals in Kingsville, Maryland, and a 2nd Place finish in the main event at the October 1965 Fort Sumner, New Mexico SCCA Regionals with Eugene Nearburg driving. Chassis 003’s front-line racing career ended in Mexico with a DNF resulting from an accident during the first Grand Prix Juarez and “Camino Real” Road Race in November 1965.

Dormant and in disrepair, 003 was eventually purchased by Dr. Gary Lund, who would retain the car for the next 30 years. In 1987, Lund offered a 50% stake in the car to Steve Schultz in exchange for restoration services. A restoration was completed over the next decade, including extensive research and particular attention to the replication of the car’s original bodywork. Following completion in 1997, chassis 003 was displayed at concours and vintage racing events for several years, prior to its sale to Skip Barber, the racer and driving school founder from Sharon, Connecticut. In 2002, 003 was displayed at Road America with Jim Hall in attendance.

The current owner purchased 003 in 2004 and subsequently entered the car into numerous vintage racing events, including the Monterey Historics in 2005 and 2017 as well as the Goodwood Revival in 2006 and 2007. Accompanied by an impressive history file containing historical documents, photographs, restoration and maintenance records, articles, and correspondence, this Chaparral Mk 1 stands ready for continued racing under a new custodian, and presents a compelling concours entry as the first of the many successful Chaparral sports racers built and raced through 1970.

Ownership

Chaparral Racing Team, Dallas, Texas (acquired new)

Gary Wilson, Kansas Racing Team (acquired from the above in 1963)

Gene Nearburg (acquired from the above 1964)

Joe Starkey Dale Deem (acquired from the above 1966)

Mitch Nalda (acquired from the above 1967)

Keith Hardy (acquired from the above 1968)

Gene Nearburg (acquired from the above 1969)

Dr. Gary Lund (acquired circa 1973)

Steve Schultz / Dr. Gary Lund (partnership in 1987)

Skip Barber, Sharon, Connecticut (acquired from the above in 2001)

Current Owner (acquired from the above in 2004)

