Goodwood Revival 2025

As the historic racing calendar gets more heavily loaded, year on year, with weekends around the UK and Europe crammed with the spoils of a burgeoning historic racing scene, there are a few events which stand head and shoulders above the rest. The forthcoming Spa Six Hours is certainly one, where endurance racing sportscars are put through their paces in a rare endurance length race of attrition, a sight which is unique in the modern day for classic race cars. It seems that there must be an element at some of these events, which elevates them above the high bar set by a wealth of race weekends.

Step forward the Goodwood Revival. A weekend when etched into the calendar at the start of the year, resonates in a special way, with a sense of eager anticipation for the event, which more than any other in Europe, offers a flavour of the spirit of racing back in its heyday, with an air of authenticity that is unparalleled. Walking through the entrance gates is akin to discovering a portal to the past, where the years are rolled back with delicious authenticity.