Two Competition Ferraris Feature at RM Sotheby’s Shift/Monterey Auction

Two competition Ferraris line up an impressive exclusive Shift/Monterey online auction offered by RM Sotheby’s during the 13th-15th August.

The first is a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione.

This example, chassis 14065, competed in 1972 in the 12 Hours of Sebring and was driven by the American racer, Kirk F. White. This car is equipped with a 450hp engine and is one of only six certified Daytona 365 GTB/ 4 Daytona Competitizone examples.

White enlisted the services of race car engineering firm Holman-Moody along with Traco to ensure the Daytona would gain the necessary upgrades to secure the win at the legendary endurance race. Although being the fastest Daytona on the track and leading by a large margin, sheered driveshaft bolts dashed aspirations of victory.

The car will come complete with the Ferrari Classiche White Book “Attestato per Veicoli d’Interesse Storico” (Est: $2,200,000 – $2,275,000).

The Second noteworthy car for auction is the Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive.

The Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive, a true icon of the international GT racing scene, made its debut towards the end of the 2001 season with an appearance in the American Le Mans Series before traveling to Europe. where it would begin a successful racing career.

The Ferrari was campaigned by BMS Scuderia Italia and recorded 14 victories in its division, as well as racing its way to class victory at the 24 Hours of Spa in 2003. It was the overall winner of the 2004 FAI GT Championship and 2004 24 Hours of Spa.

This car has retained its 2004 Spa winning engine (has been recently rebuilt by Prodrive) and comes complete with an extensive history file of the work that was undertaken to bring the car to race-ready condition.

The Red-White Stripe Book “Certificazione per Veicoli da Competizione” will be delivered with the car. (Est: $3,850,000 – $4,850,000).

Each car offered in the Online Only auction will be presented with an unprecedented amount of documentation, information, and photography alongside condition reports completed by RM Sotheby’s specialists.

For more information on this online auction please visit rmsothebys.com.

