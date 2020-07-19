Elvis Presley’s BMW 507- Winner of Concours Virtual Hollywood’s Legends Class

The Concours Virtual, a world-class Concours d’Elegance, allows spectators the joy of being involved without leaving their own home. Just this week they announced the winner of the Hollywood Legends class.

The cars within this class are unique in that they are required to have a proven connection to any Hollywood film Legends- be it an actor, director or producer.

The cars were judged on the validity and strength of the connection to the Hollywood legend in question.

The winner of Class B was a stunning 1957 BMW 507 owned by Elvis Presley.

Elvis Presley bought the used BMW in Frankfurt, Germany in December 1958, after starting his military service.

With the huge success of ‘The King’s” music, female fans could not keep their hands off his car. Girls would write messages in his chalk-white paint job with lipstick. Wanting to keep his paint work in one colour, he changed his roadster to red.

It was repainted back to white in colour more recently. The fully restored car was unveiled during the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, California in 2016.

The BMW 507 will now go forward to compete for the ultimate Best in Show Award.

Other results in the class were:

2nd Place: Jaguar XKSS Steve McQueen (Petersen Museum)

3rd Place: 1932 Duesenberg Model J Greta Garbo (Anne Brockinton Lee / Robert M. Lee Automobile Collection)

More information regarding the results can be found at Concours Virtual.

