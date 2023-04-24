Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
Former US Air Force pilot Roy Schechter opened a Porsche and Volkswagen dealership in Florida in 1947 and raced this Porsche 718 RSK, which he drove to a victory in the 4th Annual Courtland Sports Car Races in Alabama in 1959. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Former US Air Force pilot Roy Schechter opened a Porsche and Volkswagen dealership in Florida in 1947 and raced this Porsche 718 RSK, which he drove to a victory in the 4th Annual Courtland Sports Car Races in Alabama in 1959. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Racecar News
0

We Are Porsche Exhibit Opens at the Petersen Museum

The intertwined story of Porsche and the personalities behind them

Porsche lands on American soil

The story of Porsche’s phenomenal success in America is one of many chapters and couldn’t have been written based on the car itself. Initial reactions to the little car with the engine in the rear was like trying to be sold an expensive suit that buttons up the back; it would take deeply committed advocates to promote this German brand. Between the initial efforts of Porsche importer Max Hoffmann on the East Coast and the sports car culture of Southern California, Porsche’s growth across America took on a life of its own. Movie stars like Steve McQueen and James Dean zipping around in Porsche Speedsters helped fuel the car’s meteoric popularity.

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1954 Porsche 550 Spyder, chassis 06, was originally built as a show car. It was eventually sold to California Porsche distributor John von Neumann whose race team would pilot it to numerous victories around Southern California. Betty Shutes bought the car in 1957 and drove it in 31 races, winning 13, including victories in nine of ten contests in 1959. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.8 RSR with drivers Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood, won both the IMSA and Trans-Am championships in 1973, including victories at the IMSA 3 Hours at Daytona and Camel GT 250 at Daytona. PHoto © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.8 RSR with drivers Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood, won both the IMSA and Trans-Am championships in 1973, including victories at the IMSA 3 Hours at Daytona and Camel GT 250 at Daytona. PHoto © 2023 Rex McAfee

The Porsche Effect

Fast forward to 2018, and the Petersen Automotive Museum combined forces with Porsche Cars North America to launch The Porsche Effect, the most comprehensive exhibit of the fabled marque ever assembled in North America. Those who experienced the exhibit were overwhelmed by the show’s depth, which included a 1938 Berlin-Rome Type 64 race car; the genesis of Porsche’s first model, the 356.

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
The awesome 2013 Porsche 918 Spyder boasts a 4.6-liter V-8 + 2 electric motors allowing it to reach a top speed of 214 mph. This particular chassis was used in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
The iconic 1973 Porsche 917/30 was introduced for the 1973 season as an improved version of the 917/10. Mark Donohue drove this chassis 003, to six consecutive victories and won the overall 1973 championship, scoring the fastest lap time at every race. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

We Are Porsche

Five years later as part of celebrating Porsche’s 75th anniversary, the Petersen launched its new We Are Porsche exhibit with the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday night, April 15th, 2023. Stuttcars was on the ground to participate in this “VIP evening” to give you a glimpse of what’s inside the new exhibit that Porsche Cars North America was once again involved with.

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1976 911 Turbo Carrera was the last new car purchased by legendary actor and accomplished racing driver Steve McQueen just four years before his death. The vehicle was ordered from Bob Smith Porsche in Hollywood with factory options, including dual mirrors, a sunroof, and a limited-slip differential. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1956 Porsche 356 Carrera Coupe became the “Kustom Karrera Koupe” after being modified by car customizer Dean Jeffries. Almost every part of the car was given the Jeffries touch, including custom front fenders, rear decklid vents, tail lights, etc. Dean also upholstered in interior using pleated goat leather. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

As the exhibit’s title infers, We Are Porsche highlights the stories of people who have contributed to Porsche’s success, including the likes of Patrick Dempsey, Steve McQueen, Dan Gurney, Hurley Haywood, Ken Miles, “The Spyder Women” (Betty Shutes, Ruth Levy, and Denise McCluggage), Patrick Long, Rod Emory, and Daniel Arsham. Spread across the third floor of the museum are a collection of cars and associated personality bios that exemplify this tight-knit relationship between “Man and Machine.”

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1967 Porsche 911S was converted into a 4-door version by Los Angeles-based fabricators Troutman and Barnes. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
This 1958 Porsche 356A Carrera GT Speedster is the winningest Carrera GT Speedster ever, with three Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) National Championships (1958 with “Pup” Pupilidy; 1960 and 1963 with Bruce Jennings) and 67 National SCCA race victories. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1958 Porsche 356A Carrera GT Speedster is the winningest Carrera GT Speedster ever, with three Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) National Championships (1958 with “Pup” Pupilidy; 1960 and 1963 with Bruce Jennings) and 67 National SCCA race victories. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Exhibit highlights

  • 1953 550 Spyder raced by Betty Shutes and Ken Miles
  • The 1958 Carrera GT Speedster raced by Bruce Jennings, which became the winningest Carrera GT Speedster in history
  • The original “Outlaw Porsche,” Dean Jeffries’ custom 1957 356 Carrera
  • Porsche’s first and only Formula 1 racer, Dan Gurney’s 1962 Porsche 804, which claimed Porsche’s only two Formula 1 victories
  • The Herbert Brundage/Brumos 1973 911 2.8 RSR driven by Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood, which won both the IMSA and Trans Am championships
  • 1973 917/30 Can-Am Spyder driven by Mark Donohue, one of the most powerful and successful race cars of its era
  • Steve McQueen’s 1976 911 Turbo
  • Porsches showcased in Hollywood blockbusters “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and, beginning in October, “Cars”
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Inspired by the image on a PCA trophy her father won in 1971, artist Robynn Sanders designed these graphics for a 2001 Porsche Boxster. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
In the 1970s, racing on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills was all the rage, and the "King of the Hill" was Chris Banning, who built his own 911 RSR clone to do battle on the windy road. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
In the 1970s, racing on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills was all the rage, and the \”King of the Hill\” was Chris Banning, who built his own 911 RSR clone to do battle on the windy road. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
New Zealander Denny Hulme drove this 1974 Porsche 911 RSR in the International Race of Champions (IROC) series during 1973/1974. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Immediately after WWII, Porsche built 356 SL cars in Gmünd, Austria. Wooden bucks were created to facilitate the process of fabricating body panels out of sheets of aluminum. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Comments from the Petersen and Porsche Cars North America

Terry L. Karges, Executive Director of the Petersen Automotive Museum, was present and commented, “As a Porsche lover, I’m particularly excited that the Petersen gets to play such a significant role in celebrating the 75th anniversary of these incredible machines. Porsche’s history on and off the track speaks for itself, and we are honored to help them commemorate this milestone.”

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Kjell Gruner, CEO of Porsche Cars North America, spoke of the important relationship Porsche has always had with the Southern California car market. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
At age 14, Rod Emory began restoring a 1953 Porsche 356 and upgrading its performance for vintage racing. Years later for the 50th anniversary of Porsche in 1998, Rod built this “Emory Special” using a 1964 Porsche 356C as the starting point. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
At age 14, Rod Emory began restoring a 1953 Porsche 356 and upgrading its performance for vintage racing. Years later for the 50th anniversary of Porsche in 1998, Rod built this “Emory Special” using a 1964 Porsche 356C as the starting point. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
New for 2023 is the Porsche 963, specifically designed for racing in IMSA and FIA endurance races. It is powered by a 918 Spyder-derived hybrid drivetrain and utilizes a carbon-fiber body.

Opening night reactions

As I traveled through the exhibit, car by car, I couldn’t help but notice the evening’s guests carefully reading the hanging bios of the various personalities associated with the car in front of them. From casual car enthusiasts to steadfast Porsche celebrities, it was clear this evening’s guests knew how special the cars were, not to mention the people behind who owned and drove them.

See also
Driven by Jo Siffert and Hans Hermann, this 1966 Porsche 907K chassis 024 won the 1968 12 Hours of Sebring race, reaching an average speed of 102.512 mph. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Driven by Jo Siffert and Hans Hermann, this 1966 Porsche 907K chassis 024 won the 1968 12 Hours of Sebring race, reaching an average speed of 102.512 mph. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

One of many pioneers

One such figure highlighted in the exhibit is the late Vasek Polak, a motorcycle racer and mechanic from Czechoslovakia. Having been a member of the Czech anti-fascist underground shortly after WWII, Vasek escaped arrest by fleeing on foot to the nearby West German border.  He eventually emigrated to New York City and became a mechanic for sports car importer Max Hoffman where he learned how to work on Porsche’s complicated 4-cam engine. He then took his skills to the West Coast, where he opened his own Porsche dealership that grew to be the largest in California. His racing team would earn numerous victories in the Trans-Am, Can-Am, and IMSA racing series. Vasek’s “rags to riches” journey exemplified the relentless commitment to building the Porsche name.

RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Driven by American Dan Gurney, this Porsche 801 earned the manufacturer’s first and only Grand Prix win on July 8, 1962, in France. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Race car driver Davey Jordan drove this 1968 911 S for Vasek Polak Racing during the 1967 SCCA season. It was equipped with the “Rally Package” and “Sport Kit II” and featured many factory modifications, including a roll bar, lightweight construction, and a 100-liter fuel tank. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

Open through April 2024

While other Porsche collections or exhibits have earned praise throughout the decades, I can’t say any have “told the story” as We Are Porsche does. The exhibit runs through April 2024 and features a rotation of vehicles during its tenure and various events at the Petersen. You don’t have to be a “Porsche guy” to appreciate the depth of history displayed here.

The America Roadster was Porsche’s response to Max Hoffman and John von Neumann’s request for a 356 race car. Heuer-Gläser built sixteen cars, but Drauz Karosseriewerke built this final one. The car weighed just 1,334 pounds and had a successful SCCA career driven by Jack McAfee and John von Neumann. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
The America Roadster was Porsche’s response to Max Hoffman and John von Neumann’s request for a 356 race car. Heuer-Gläser built sixteen cars, but Drauz Karosseriewerke built this final one. The car weighed just 1,334 pounds and had a successful SCCA career driven by Jack McAfee and John von Neumann. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
Introduced in 1963, the Porsche 904 was a successful lightweight racer incorporating a fiberglass-reinforced chassis. F.A. “Butzi” Porsche was in charge of its styling. This chassis 078, was campaigned in events such as the 1964 Targa Florio, 1,000 Kilometers of Nürburgring, and 12 Hours of Reims. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
Introduced in 1963, the Porsche 904 was a successful lightweight racer incorporating a fiberglass-reinforced chassis. F.A. “Butzi” Porsche was in charge of its styling. This chassis 078, was campaigned in events such as the 1964 Targa Florio, 1,000 Kilometers of Nürburgring, and 12 Hours of Reims. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee
RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1959 Porsche 718 RSK #023, greets patrons at the exhibit’s entry and was originally raced by Porsche and VW dealer Roy Schechter. Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee.
This 1973 Porsche 911 S belongs to the character Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee RexMcAfee@gmail.com
This 1973 Porsche 911 S belongs to the character Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly) in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Photo © 2023 Rex McAfee

 

Related