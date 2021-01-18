Bugatti Commences Delivery of the Chiron Pur Sport

Bugatti has started 2021 with the delivery of the first Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the USA. The official dealer partner, Bugatti Greenwich, recently turned over the keys to its eagerly awaiting customer.

“Bugatti of Greenwich is honored to have delivered the world’s first Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport to a very valued and loyal client. A long time Bugatti aficionado who now holds the keys to the purest Bugatti ever made.” Bugatti Greenwich Sales Manager, Evan Cygler,

Like all Bugattis, the first Chiron Pur Sport is one of a kind as it has been individualized according to its new owner’s tastes down right to the smallest detail.

The upper part of the vehicle’s exterior is Quartz White with Pur Sport Split in Grey Carbon while the lower part of the vehicle is dressed in grey exposed carbon. Grey Carbon with “Gun Powder” accents are also a feature of the rear wing, entire roof, horseshoe, and side mirrors. The color split of the Pur Sport contrasts greatly with the “Italian Red” leather interior.

The Chiron Pur Sport has been calibrated to ensure agility, great handling, and excellent driving performance. Aside from the immense power of the engine, the Bugatti provides exceptional comfort and is suited for everyday use.

The Bugatti features an 8.0-liter W16 engine that can produce 1,500 PS and 1,600 newton-meters that are created for an engine speed of up to 6,900 rpm in the agile car. The transmission ratio of the car is 15 percent shorter compared to the Chiron, so it accelerates faster than the latter.

To ensure downforce and lateral dynamics, the Bugatti is equipped with grip-optimized tires and the most advanced aerodynamics technology, and a fixed rear wing.

Since autumn 2020, the Chiron Pur Sport has been in production in the Atelier in Molsheim, Alsace.

There will only be 60 units of the vehicle produced in total, with a unit price of 3 million euros (net).

[Source: Bugatti]