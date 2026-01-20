Trick Rides’ Shelby GT350TR Restomod

Trick Rides, a premier muscle car restoration company, has reimagined one of the most iconic Shelby models ever to be produced. Guided by a lifelong admiration for Carroll Shelby and deep respect for the legendary brand, Trick Rides’ Shelby GT350TR seamlessly blends classic Shelby heritage with modern engineering to create a track-focused performance car that honors the spirit of the original GT350.

The Shelby GT350TR’s drivetrain is engineered to deliver exceptional performance while honoring the raw, driver-focused experience synonymous with the Shelby name. At its core is a supercharged 700-horsepower Coyote V8 engine that delivers power through a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission. Spent gases exit through a custom exhaust system utilizing Ultimate Headers and MagnaFlow mufflers. For those seeking a different power delivery style, an optional naturally aspirated 427 cubic-inch stroker motor is also available.

The reimagined Shelby is built on a Roaster Shop chassis, providing a modern foundation that enhances ride quality and overall performance. An independent front suspension paired with Fox coil-over shocks allow for precise tuning and better handling across a variety of driving conditions. In the rear, a parallel four-bar rear suspension system is matched with a 9-inch rear axle upgrade, and Roaster Shop oversized sway bars at both ends ensure dynamic handling and stability. The GT350TR meets the road on lightweight three-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in Continental Z-rated tires, providing exceptional grip and road-holding capability. Baer Brakes six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers supply exceptional stopping power to match the vehicle’s performance potential.

Built entirely in Trick Rides’ 31,000-square-foot shop in Yukon, Oklahoma, the Shelby GT350TR reflects Trick Rides’ no-compromise approach to muscle car restoration. It retains steel body panels, while flush-mounted front and rear glass, Trick Rides’ custom LED taillights, and Ringbrothers’ handles, hinges and mirrors integrate more modern upgrades.

“I have admired Carroll Shelby and the Shelby brand my entire life, and that deep respect shaped every part of this build,” said the founder of Trick Rides, Jason Engel. “From the upgraded engine to the drivetrain and braking systems, the GT350TR blends classic Shelby styling with modern engineering. It is a car built to be driven hard but still feels unmistakably like a GT350 from the moment you see it and get behind the wheel.”

The Shelby GT350TR is available in custom paint schemes, starting at $339,000. For more information on the reimagined American icon and Trick Rides, please go HERE.

