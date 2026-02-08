Capricorn 01 Zagato Hypercar Nears Production

Capricorn GROUP (Capricorn ), the German-based industry leader in automotive and motorsport lightweight technology, presented two Capricorn Zagato 01 hypercars at Salon Rétromobile, Paris, 27 Jan – 1 Feb 2026. The first customer deliveries will occur in 2026, following an intensive, rapid development process driven by Capricorn’s extensive motorsport engineering experience.

Highlights

Capricorn GROUP (Capricorn ) presented two Capricorn 01 Zagato hypercars at Salon Rétromobile, Paris, 27 Jan – 1 Feb 2026

Second car unveiled three months after presentation of the first Capricorn 01 Zagato at Zoute Grand Prix, Belgium, in October 2025

First Capricorn 01 Zagato presented in collaboration with Zagato and Chopard, a new car unveiled on Supercar Owners Circle booth, launching a new partnership between Capricorn and Supercar Owners Circle

Both cars are engineering-led development vehicles, with a third prototype currently in build, and first customer deliveries already scheduled in 2026

Both Capricorn 01 Zagato hypercars are fully functional, drivable prototypes, and a third example is currently under build at Capricorn ’s Mönchengladbach production facility. All three models will play a pivotal role in Capricorn’s test and calibration program as the brand accelerates toward a hand-built production run of 19 coupes, priced at €2.95 million, later this year.

Featuring a body designed by Zagato, the Capricorn 01 Zagato is a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive, manual transmission hypercar, engineered and hand-built by Capricorn in Germany to deliver a pure, immersive, analog driving experience.

The global unveiling of the second Capricorn Zagato 01, which features new exterior and interior colors, a configuration never previously revealed in public, as well as technical improvements, follows just three months after the global debut of the first Capricorn Zagato 01, finished in Verde Knokke green with Brown Connolly Leather interior, at Zoute Grand Prix, Belgium, in October 2025.

The new Capricorn 01 Zagato was unveiled on the Supercar Owners Circle (SOC) booth within the Ultimate Supercar Garage at Salon Rétromobile, Paris. The event also marked the launch of a new partnership between Capricorn and the SOC, the world’s most exclusive network of car collectors. The Capricorn 01 Zagato, previously shown at Zoute Grand Prix, was presented in collaboration with Capricorn’s design partner Zagato on the booth of luxury Swiss watch brand Chopard.

Robertino Wild, CEO of Capricorn , commented: “For Capricorn, progress is measured not in announcements, but in the quality of the cars we put on the road. Each prototype of the Capricorn 01 Zagato allows us to deepen the relationship between design, engineering and driver – and to validate our decisions under real conditions before production begins later this year. Creating prototypes in rapid succession, with another already taking shape in Germany, underlines the clarity of vision behind this project and the dedication of the team bringing the Capricorn 01 Zagato to the road.”

The entire series will be offered exclusively through prominent premium and luxury automotive retailer Louyet Group. A minimal number of build slots remain, and the first customer deliveries are already planned for 2026.

Since the first prototype’s debut, Capricorn’s engineering team has carried out extensive calibration work, fine-honing the character and response of all of the hypercar’s components, including the 900PS 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, five-speed manual transmission, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, and Comfort, Sport & Track driving modes, which are manually selectable from within the cabin.

The LMP1-inspired, all-carbon fiber monocoque body and chassis of the Capricorn 01 Zagato have also undergone intensive evaluation, as has the double wishbone and pushrod BILSTEIN damper suspension system. Developed at the Nürburgring, the BILSTEIN EVO R weight-optimized suspension system delivers ultra-precise damping. The combination of enhanced rigidity and ultra-responsive damping makes the EVO R the perfect match for the Capricorn 01 Zagato, and the car immediately demonstrated exceptional dynamic performance on BILSTEIN’s 7-post test rig.

Capricorn 01 Zagato: Technical Specifications

Engine: 5.2-liter Supercharged V8 (further developed by Capricorn , see details in main text)

Horsepower: 900+PS (662 kW) (subject to final homologation results)

Torque: 1,000 Nm

Max RPM: 9,000 rpm

Dry Weight: <1,200 kg

0-100 km/h: <3 seconds

Top Speed: 360 km/h

Transmission: 5-speed Dogleg Manual, Rear-wheel-drive

Chassis & Body: All-Carbon Fiber Monocoque & Subframes

Suspension: Double Wishbone, Pushrod Bilstein dampers, 4-Wheel Lift System. Comfort, Sport & Track driving modes, manually selectable from within the cabin

Brakes: Carbon Ceramic Discs (Brembo)

Wheels: 21-inch (Front: 9.5-inch width, Rear: 12.5-inch width), choice of Lightweight Alloy and Carbon Fiber

Interior Materials: Connolly Leather, Alcantara, milled Titanium, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber

Trunk Volume: 110 liters

Production Run: 19 units

Price: €2.95 million (pre-tax, ex-works)

Two-year warranty

Four-year servicing package

European homologation (inc. U.K., Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Middle East)

Retromobile Gallery