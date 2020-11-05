Gooding & Company recently announced they will be offering up for sale The Phil Hill Family Automobilia Collection in a series of strictly online sales that is dedicated to one of the most accomplished and recognized racing drivers in the world, Phil Hill.

There will be three events that is dedicated to the Phil Hill Family Automobilia Collection. The first event is scheduled for December 2, 2020, while the second event will run from February 8-19, 2012, with the third event running from March 15-26, 2021.

Each sale contains Hill’s many automotive and personal interests, from his years with the Scuderia Ferrari racing team to his love for collecting and restoring rare and unique items of motoring history.

All automobilia that Gooding & Company will be offering in the online auction will be housed in one accessible location, so that interested bidders will have the chance to make on-site inspections and be able to engage with the available lots.

“While Phil Hill needs no introduction among car enthusiasts, his automotive passions beyond racing are perhaps less known. After a long and successful racing career, with his crowning achievement being America’s first World Champion driver, he then focused on his famed restoration business. Both a collector and a world-class restorer, Phil’s passion for cars and collectibles was extraordinary. It is our honor to present these cherished possessions from The Phil Hill Automobilia Collection” Gooding & Company Founder and President, David Gooding.

The first sale will feature an assortment of different marques like Ferrari, Pierce-Arrow, Packard, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, and Jaguar, amongst others. There will also be some rare automobile literature available like posters, sales brochures, signs, prints, artwork, scale models, and even photographs. Event programs, car club publications, motoring books, and magazines that were from Hill’s personal library will also be up for offer.

Phil Hill

Phil Hill is considered one of the most famous racing drivers of all time. Hailing from Santa Monica, California, he began his career in local Southern California sports car competitions. He quickly rose to fame and eventually became part of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team.

Hill won the 1961 Grand Prix Championship, as well as winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times, and a three-time winner of the 12 Hours of Sebring, amongst other races. Later, he moved on to join two of the most famous racing teams in America: Shelby American, Ford, and Jim Hall’s Chaparral team.

Hill hot only had a successful racing career, he was also an enthusiastic student of automotive history who was a passionate collector, as well as a talented restorer. He was able to collect a variety of pre-war American antiques as well as important European classics. He built the famous restoration shop Hill & Vaughn and was also the recipient of Best of Show awards at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Throughout his life, Hill was always actively involved in the automotive world, from vintage automotive racing, car restorations, and collaborating with Road & Track magazine.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

