The 1995 Lamborghini Calà and the V10 That Waited Eight Years

Giorgetto Giugiaro showed up in Geneva in March 1995 with a Lamborghini that Lamborghini had not put on its own stand. It was a yellow targa car that even ran. Under the engine cover lay a 3,961 cc V10 that had spent two years in storage, built for a project the factory had already killed. Sant’Agata never signed off on it, and yet, there it was.

Eight years later, Lamborghini introduced the Gallardo with a mid-mounted V10, an aluminum structure, and a price beneath the flagship, which is a fair description of the car Giugiaro had parked in Geneva in 1995.