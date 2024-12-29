Global collector car auction house Gooding Christie’s has announced the Ken Roath Collection for its upcoming Amelia Island Auctions on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. Gooding’s 15th annual Amelia Island sale will present vintage and modern offerings from the Ken Roath Collection, including an exceptional Ferrari 250 Europa GT, a beautifully maintained Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ with extensive period Italian race history, and a matching-numbers Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe in Irish Green, among other selections. Over half of the offerings from the collection will be presented without reserve.

“Well known for his carefully curated cars, maintained and restored to the highest standards, Ken Roath’s collection contains the finest European sporting GT cars of the 1950s and 1960s,” says Gooding Christie’s Senior Specialist, David Brynan. “All of the Alfa Romeos are lightweight coach built models with period European racing history at major venues, including Le Mans and the Tour de France. The five Porsches represent the full evolution of the 356 model, from a 1952 Coupe to the final-year SC Cabriolet, highlighted by two four-cam-powered Carrera models. His vintage Ferraris, a 250 Europa GT and 365 GTC, represent the understated elegance of the marque’s classic GT cars from Pininfarina. These are all exceptionally high-quality cars, and we are so pleased to present a collection of this caliber at auction.”

Born in Los Angeles, Ken Roath was enamored with cars from a young age. His business success led him into the classic car hobby, with his greatest passion being for the Ferrari marque. Mr. Roath has owned more than 15 cars from the Prancing Horse badge, from the earliest 1950s models to the latest supercars, and has actively participated in many Ferrari-specific events, including special tours arranged for VIP customers. His classics, often restored in collaboration with Ferrari Classiche in Italy, have successfully participated in the most prestigious Concours events worldwide, including Pebble Beach, Villa d’Este, Cavallino, and FCA Concours.

1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT (Estimate: $1,750,000 – $2,250,000)

Mr. Roath has also participated in the famous 1000 Miglia on numerous occasions, enjoying his prized Europa GT, a four-time participant in the retrospective motoring event, on Italian roads. The Amelia Island Auctions will proudly present this 1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT (Estimate: $1,750,000 – $2,250,000), chassis 0419 GT, as the headlining lot of the Ken Roath Collection. 0419 GT, presented in Pinin Farina coachwork, was the Brussels Show Car before being raced in period by some of motoring’s greatest, including Jacques Swaters, Olivier Gendebien, and Léon Dernier, a.k.a. Eldé, the latter of which became the car’s first private owner. Restored by Ferrari Classiche at Maranello in 2007, 0419 GT has received awards for Best Restoration at Villa d’Este and Cavallino and Best in Show at the Concorso Italiano, in addition to being displayed in the Pininfarina class at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®. Further, the Europa was displayed in the Museo Ferrari in Maranello, Italy from 2011-2012.

Additional Ferraris from the collection include a Ferrari Classiche-certified 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC (Estimate: $650,000 – $850,000) magnificently restored in its rare, original Blu Tourbillon, a low-mileage, single-owner 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale (Estimate: $250,000 – $325,000, Without Reserve), and a converted 2001 Ferrari 550 Maranello ‘Bonneville’ (Estimate: $140,000 – $180,000, Without Reserve) which reached a speed of 222 mph at Bonneville thanks to its racing engine built by Ryan Falconer.

1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe (Estimate: $550,000 – $650,000)

Mr. Roath’s collection expanded to incorporate other great European marques, particularly Alfa Romeo and Porsche. With Porsche, he focused on 356s, particularly the exotic four-cam Carrera models and the elegant early bent window coupes. Gooding Christie’s will offer five 356s from the Ken Roath Collection, including a matching-numbers 1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe (Estimate: $550,000 – $650,000) finished in its original color of Irish Green.

Another 356 in the collection is a matching-numbers 1959 Porsche 356 A Carrera 1600 GS DeLuxe (Estimate: $450,000 – $550,000) equipped with the rare plain-bearing 692/2 engine. Also offered is a well-documented, matching-numbers 1965 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet (Estimate: $225,000 – $275,000, Without Reserve) in Togo Brown, a black matching-numbers 1954 Porsche 356 1500 Coupe (Estimate: $225,000 – $275,000, Without Reserve) restored by specialist Jim Liberty, and an eight-time 1000 Miglia participant, the 1952 Porsche 356 1500 Coupe (Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000, Without Reserve).

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ (Estimate: $1,300,000 – $1,600,000)

Alfa Romeo is another of Mr. Roath’s great passions, akin to his love of Ferrari. Throughout the years, he has procured important thoroughbred competition cars with elegant coach built bodies from Bertone and Zagato. The headlining Alfa Romeo from the collection is a Zagato-bodied 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ (Estimate: $1,300,000 – $1,600,000) which retains its original engine. This incredibly well-documented Giulia TZ was raced extensively in period in Italian competition events, and is a wonderfully presented example of one of the most successful racing cars of its era.

1962 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ Coda Tronca (Estimate: $550,000 – $750,000)

This Italian beauty was restored to its 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, as well as a Bertone-bodied 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce Alleggerita (Estimate: $250,000 – $350,000, Without Reserve). The Giulietta SZ Coda Tronca was previously owned by several noted collectors, and was raced in period under the Scuderia Sant Ambroeus banner with drivers Karl Foitek and Ricciardo Ricci. The Giulietta Sprint Veloce Alleggerita was also no stranger to period competition events, placing 10th overall at the 1956 Tour de France Automobile.

Period hot rods are a homegrown interest for Mr. Roath, showcasing the craftsmanship of talented builders and featuring original, period speed equipment. The Ken Roath Collection features two such Fords offered at no reserve, including a beautifully restored 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe (Estimate: $150,000 – $200,000, Without Reserve) with all-original Ardun heads, a SCOT supercharger, and Kinmont disc brakes. Also offered is a full-fender, flathead-powered 1932 Ford Roadster (Estimate: $80,000 – $120,000, Without Reserve) built in the shop of noted collector John Siroonian. The Roadster was awarded Best Street Roadster and Best Flathead Engine at the 75th Anniversary of the Deuce at the Grand National Roadster Show in 2007.

Automobilia

In addition to his robust car collection, Mr. Roath has amassed an impressive collection of automobilia, which will be the focus of the upcoming Gooding Christie’s Geared Online | Spring Auction this coming April. Automobilia from the Ken Roath Collection include an impressive automotive library, original dealership and road signs, rare car parts, tools, literature, and ephemera encompassing his varied interests. Individuals interested in learning more about consigning for the Geared Online | Spring Auction are invited to reach out to specialists ahead of the coming sale.

More Information

Date: Thursday, March 6 at 3 p.m. EST, and Friday, March 7 at 11 a.m. EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Resort

Public Preview: Wednesday, March 5 through Friday, March 7

Bidder Registration HERE

Live Auction Broadcast HERE

