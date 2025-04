Dropping Out & Checking In

Jean-Philippe Duval never finished school. In France, it was required until sixteen, but he got out early, walked into a trade school, and made a life out of something that felt natural. He had no desire to turn wrenches for unhappy customers. Bodywork was a slow-motion hell of sanding, priming, waiting, and repeating. The results were too far into the future. But upholstery, that was something else.