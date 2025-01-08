The Jensen Interceptor – Intercepting the Final Pass on a Worldwide Playing Field

Like many British automobile companies, Jensen Motors Limited began in the 1920s, advancing the dreams of brothers Alan and Richard Jensen first as autobody builders contracted to larger companies, and eventually as manufacturers of their own sports and GT cars. Though business was brisk, and progress included commercial vehicles which expanded their profits for other endeavors, it would not be until after the Second World War when Jensen began offering a series of ambitious cars designed to meet both sporting and luxury markets. To keep costs down, a range of engines, off-the-shelf suspension, brakes, and assorted accessories were supplied by larger manufacturers. With momentum building, markets expanding, and confidence in the growing North American market for premium luxury GT cars, Jensen announced the Interceptor in 1965.

Although the Interceptor name had been used by Jensen a decade earlier, and the platform was already engineered for earlier iterations, the 1966-1971 Interceptor was all-new and one of the most advanced vehicles Jensen had ever produced. Designed by Carrozzeria Touring in Italy by Federico Formenti, the concept aimed to be the ultimate GT car. The overall package featured a long hood, tall and expansive greenhouse, and a unique fastback rear almost entirely made of curved glass. Initially powered by Chrysler supplied 383 V8 engines, the 440 engine replaced it in 1971 including a few specially built 440 six-pack (SP) equipped cars. Convertible versions were also offered along with a coupe version, but the fastback Interceptor would ultimately become the most visually compelling and memorable in this series. In addition to offering powerful V8 engines which gave these cars impressive acceleration and triple-digit highway cruising speeds, Interceptors were trimmed with leather interiors, reclining front seats, outfitted with automatic transmissions, power four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, power windows, multi-speaker sound systems, air-conditioning, and power steering – impressive standard features that continued through the ten-year run. Additionally, Jensen offered a highly specialized model built on a 5” longer wheelbase which included four-wheel drive (the Jensen FF – developed by Ferguson Formula). Although only 320 were produced, the Jensen FF was the first production car to offer Dunlop Maxaret mechanical anti-lock brakes as standard equipment.