Ferrari Comes Full Circle at 360

The 1990s were a booming period of time for car manufacturers. Having built up refreshingly needed relief from the disastrous lull of the late 1970s and early 80s, the late 1980s ushered in performance and technology with newfound confidence. By the 1990s, car companies were partnering with technology and materials specialists, leveraging engineering advances beyond in-house skillsets. With the growing momentum and excitement moving into a new century, Ferrari led the way with one of the most advanced sports cars the world had ever seen, the Ferrari 360 “Modena”.

Introduced in 1999, the Ferrari 360 Modena arrived asa remarkable union of design and engineering. Given the rapidly advancing technology of the new millennium, it was clear Ferrari was intent on dominating the next century and the 360 was just the vehicle to prove that intent. The 360 was both visually and mechanically striking as it offered one of the most advanced production methods of construction combined with a newly derived V8 engine.