Photo Credit: Bill Purta
By Design

Ferrari Comes Full Circle at 360

Avatar photoRaffi Minasian

The 1990s were a booming period of time for car manufacturers. Having built up refreshingly needed relief from the disastrous lull of the late 1970s and early 80s, the late 1980s ushered in performance and technology with newfound confidence. By the 1990s, car companies were partnering with technology and materials specialists, leveraging engineering advances beyond in-house skillsets. With the growing momentum and excitement moving into a new century, Ferrari led the way with one of the most advanced sports cars the world had ever seen, the Ferrari 360 “Modena”.

Photo Credit: Bill Purta
Introduced in 1999, the Ferrari 360 Modena arrived asa remarkable union of design and engineering. Given the rapidly advancing technology of the new millennium, it was clear Ferrari was intent on dominating the next century and the 360 was just the vehicle to prove that intent. The 360 was both visually and mechanically striking as it offered one of the most advanced production methods of construction combined with a newly derived V8 engine.

Raffi Minasian
Raffi Minasian is a designer, professor of design, and automotive journalist specializing in the convergence of Design and Culture. He’s a frequent speaker and panelist for automotive themed conferences and a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance judge. His career includes design work for award-winning show cars, hundreds of scale model cars, thousands of automotive accessory parts, and restorations for concours winning vehicles.
