2025 Brian Redman Targa 66: A Celebration of Speed and Camaraderie

Photography by Chuck Andersen.

The 34th running of Brian Redman’s Targa 66 brought vintage race car enthusiasts back to Homestead-Miami Speedway for a thrilling weekend of track time, storytelling, and camaraderie. Held in mid-February, the event welcomed participants from around the world, offering them the chance to exercise their classic and vintage race cars on the iconic 2.2-mile road course in sunny South Florida.