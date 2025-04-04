Every Silver Arrow Has Its Day

Fangio’s Advantage and Moss’s Arrival

Juan Manuel Fangio had a head start. He joined the Mercedes-Benz racing team in mid-1954, when his principal team rival was a fast but inconsistent Karl Kling. Fangio’s second World Championship was in the bag.

The situation changed in 1955 when Stirling Moss joined the team. Though not yet at his peak, Moss was already a driver of international repute. In a December 1954 letter to the Argentinian, a Daimler-Benz executive broke the delicate news of the Moss hiring, saying that without a Moss-level driver ‘in the event of a retirement of yourself we would cut too poor a figure in relation to our substantial commitment. Moreover Mr. Moss is an avowed partisan of yourself and we certainly believe that the relationship between you will be, and remain, good.’