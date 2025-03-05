SCD Visits The Pagani Museum!

This past March, Supercars.net had the opportunity to visit the Pagani Museum and Factory located in San Cesario sul Panaro, in the province of Modena, Italy. When driving through the quaint town, the untrained enthusiast would have no idea what wonders this town has to offer.

Home of the Pagani Headquarters, this small town is a landmark in automotive history. Through the main doors of the facility, Horacio Pagani’s personal 1/3 Zonda HP Barchetta sits parked on a rotating platform, foreshadowing the array of vehicles on display in the other room. Although we did receive a factory tour, cameras were unfortunately not permitted and discussion of customer vehicles under maintenance is prohibited.