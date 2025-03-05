Museum

SCD Visits The Pagani Museum!

A Celebration of Art, Engineering, and Automotive Excellence

Avatar photoZach Katz

This past March, Supercars.net had the opportunity to visit the Pagani Museum and Factory located in San Cesario sul Panaro, in the province of Modena, Italy. When driving through the quaint town, the untrained enthusiast would have no idea what wonders this town has to offer.

Home of the Pagani Headquarters, this small town is a landmark in automotive history. Through the main doors of the facility, Horacio Pagani’s personal 1/3 Zonda HP Barchetta sits parked on a rotating platform, foreshadowing the array of vehicles on display in the other room. Although we did receive a factory tour, cameras were unfortunately not permitted and discussion of customer vehicles under maintenance is prohibited.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Avatar photo
Zach Katz
Zach Katz is a dedicated photographer and budding videographer based in Salisbury, CT. Currently a student at Salisbury School, Zach has honed his photography skills over the past three years and recently expanded his creative repertoire to include videography. Specializing in automotive and motorsport photography, his passion for capturing moments and telling stories through visuals has led him to an internship at Lime Rock Park, where he gained valuable industry experience. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to his craft, Zach continues to explore and develop his artistic talents.
Related