Race Retro 2025

Held over three days, Friday to Sunday, Race Retro marks the start of the racing season in the UK, it is a great social occasion within the sport, allowing old friendships to be renewed and new ones to be forged. It’s great to catch up, compare notes, and make plans for the coming year. It seems like a long time as, unfortunately, the 2024 event had to be cancelled at the last minute due to extensive flooding on the site, making the car parks impassible.