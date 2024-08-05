The Fiat X 1/9 – The Last Affordable Italian Exotic

If you had to pick one of the most misunderstood European automotive brands imported to the United States, chances are Fiat would rise to the top. Though much of their brand name and recognition has improved in North American markets since their introduction of the new Fiat 500 (2007), back in the 1960s and 70s there was little that could be done to convince US buyers to take a chance on a Fiat. All that changed with the introduction of the Fiat X 1/9.

A notable and storied brand in Italy, Fiat built some of the most successful race cars and coachbuilt cars of the 20th century. Exiting the Second World War, Fiat shifted their focus to building volume vehicles for lower-cost markets. Though much of their product in this category was built to venture around quaint Italian hillsides, Fiats proved to be reliable family cars, provided they were not summoned for duty on long stretches of open highways. With the advent of the Lampredi-designed Fiat 128 SOHC engine, Fiat was eager to shape a modern volume production sports car for the US market.