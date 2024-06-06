The Cars of Ferrari Racing Days 2024 at Laguna Seca

Ferrari runs several worldwide series and programs for customers to exercise and race their cars. The main one is the Ferrari Challenge which features a series of races in the USA, Europe, and Asia featuring the latest challenge cars which in 2024 are based on the current road cars, the 296. In this transition year, the older 488 EVO is also allowed to race, but in its own series of races. These worldwide series meet in Italy for a World Finals event at the end of the season in October/ November time frame.

Running in conjunction with the Challenge is usually two additional “series” per weekend. The Club Challenge, which is owner lapping for any Challenge car, be it, current or vintage. This frequently includes 430s, 458s, 488s, 488 evos and this year the 296. This is not racing but just owner lapping.