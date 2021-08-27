The Best Gandini Cars on Offer at Stratas Auctions

This coming fall, an all-new digital collector car auction will be hosted by Stratas Auctions and they will be featuring the rarest collectible automobiles designed by the renowned Countach designer Marcello Gandini.

The collection includes impressive examples of rare Italian cars that Gandini brought to life. Stratas Auctions will be offering one-of-a-kind bella macchina from his historic career from marques such as Lancia, Lamborghini, and Alfa-Romeo. The auction will start on September 8 until September 24.

The upcoming fall auction will be the highest profile auction that Stratas Auctions have handled so far and they aim to provide collectors and sellers with a simplified and transparent auction experience. They will feature coveted examples like the 1972 Lamborghini Jarama, 1972 Alfa-Romeo Montreal, and the impressive 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale. The upcoming September auction will feature a variety of vintage Gandini-designed sports cars.

Statas Auctions CEO Lance Butler shared, “With the recent unveiling of the new Lamborghini Countach in Pebble Beach, interest in Gandini and his body of work is at an all-time high in the collector car world. Stratas Auctions will be presenting some of Gandini’s most interesting automobiles that he ever designed for sale starting on September 8th.”

1972 Lamborghini Jarama

Estimated price: $140,000-$160,000

In 1970, the 2+2 Jarama coupe replaced the Islero and it is known as Lamborghini Founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s favorite model that he ever made. It was designed by Marcello Gandini and made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. They only produced 328 units of the beautiful example. Only 177 units of this specific example were produced, and it is the last of the honored front engine GT line.

The Lamborghini Jarama was made to be the perfect blend between the extremely popular Miura and Espada models. As such, to this day, it is one of the most elusive cars that collectors are trying to acquire. So, it is not surprising that Ferruccio’s own personal Jarama is meticulously kept and is even on display at the famed Lamborghini Museum in SantA’gata, Bologna, the company’s headquarters.

The rare example on offer is a 1972 Jarama finished in metallic green matched with tan leather interior. It is equipped with a powerful V12 DOHC engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Jarama also has a center locking magnesium alloy wheels matched with 4-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension as well as Girling ventilated disc brakes. The odometer of the Jarama shows that it has travelled 45,222 miles.

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

Estimated price $500,000-$550,000

A new era in rallying was created single-handedly by the Lancia Stratos mainly because of its unparalleled racing success during the seventies and eighties. The Stratos is another masterpiece by the renowned Gandini and it was the first car designed from scratch specifically for the grueling competition that they knew it would face in rallying.

An accomplished team of experts brought the Stratos to life, giving it its distinct wedge shaped and futuristic design. Gruppo Bertone partially manufactured the Stratos and it was completed by Lancia at their Chivasso plant.

The example on offer is one of only 492 units made. It is a 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale with an Azzuro Blue finish. The interior is decked with gorgeous blue carpet matched with black velvet creating a beautiful and complementary colorway. Powering the Stratos is a 2,418 CC DOHC V-6 engine with 195 BHP at 7,400 RPM. The example also has the coveted matching numbers body and drivetrain, with only 18,641 miles on the odometer.

1972 Alfa-Romeo Montreal

Estimated price $100,000-$125,000

The famed Marcello Gandini designed the Montreal while he was at Bertone. The 1972 Alfa-Romeo made its debut as a concept vehicle in Montreal, Quebec. It wasn’t long before enthusiasts dubbed the captivating 2+2 coupe as Montreal and soon enough Alfa-Romeo released the production car with its Canadian namesake. Less than 4,000 Montreal units were produced.

In 2014, the example was restored. It has a DOHC V8 engine matched with a 6-speed ZF manual transmission. It also has an independent coil-spring front suspension with live rear axle with coil springs and trail arms. It also features four headlights placed into an elegant scowling grille. Stopping power of the Montreal is provided by the powerful 4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. The example has an eye-catching Arancio orange finish matched with cream leather and black interior. The Montreal shows 41,756 miles.

To know more about the vehicles on offer for the upcoming Stratas Auction, visit their website.