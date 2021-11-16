The heroes of the Mille Miglia are household names among motor racing fans: Nuvolari. Ascari. Moss. But without one behind-the-scenes figure, the famous Italian race might never have happened.

Count Franco Mazzotti was an avid racer, the president of the Region Automobile Club of Brescia, and one of the original organizers of the Mille Miglia—the race from Brescia to Rome and back. Mazzotti died in combat in World War II when his Italian Air Force plane was shot down in the channel between Sicily and the Italian mainland.

The first Coppa Franco Mazzotti was organized to honor the Italian icon in 2009. Think of it as a mini-Mille Miglia. The two-day 2021 edition began in Brescia, skirting its three lakes before the finish at Lake Iseo. The cars involved included vintage Bugattis, Bentlys, and more.

Photos from the 2021 Coppa Franco Mazzotti

The departure at the Castello di Brescia took place in order of age. The oldest cars were first off the line, lead by the #1 plate, a 1923 Bentley, and five vintage Bugattis.

A little bit of luck never hurts. This well-worn Pinocchio was affixed to the front windscreen of a 1927 Bugatti.

A 1927 Bugatti T37A passes under the Coppa Franco Mazzotti starting banner, with the Castello di Brescia looming in the background.

The crew of a 1950 Healey Westland in an animated discussion before the start of the Coppa Franco Mazzotti.

A vintage 1955 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT rolls to the start in Brescia.

A Fiat fan catches up on the news of the day, waiting for the cars to depart the Castello di Brescia.

A 1938 Fiat 508 C shines in the sun at the start of the Coppa Franco Mazzotti.

A perfect red 1934 Fiat 508 C Balilla in the opening mile of the 2021 Coppa Franco Mazzotti in Brescia.

This 1963 Triumph TR3 needed service shortly after the start of the Coppa Franco Mazzotti. Anyone who has ever owned a car with Lucas electronics knows the feeling.

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect way to spend the day than behind the wheel of this 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Convertible.

The all-female driving team of Emanuela Cinelli and Loretta Stofler in their 1957 Renault R106.

A local Brescia police officer holds traffic to let a 1958 Mercedes Benz 190 SL pass through an intersection.

Inside the cockpit of a 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider.

A 1956 Studebaker Goldenhawk, one of the few American cars entered in the 2021 Coppa Franco Mazzotti.

Every car in the Coppa Franco Mazzotti has a driver and a navigator. This 1961 Alfa Romeo Spider has a backseat mascot, too.

Rolling into a rest stop in Desenzano, this 1957 Austin Healey 100/6 BN4 leads a 1958 Fiat 1100.

Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.