Spa Classic 2024

Assault in the Ardennes

A land of myth and legend. Shrouded in the dense woodland of the Ardennes, the first glimpse of the iconic Spa Francorchamps through the trees, never fails to elicit a swiftly drawn breath. Stories are written here, legendary tales of motorsport heroics are created on this track with alarming frequency.

Home to one of the most revered Grand Prix on the calendar, as well as the intimidating and unforgiving 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, and WEC 6H of Spa, this circuit continues to serve up one of the most demanding challenges on the motorsport calendar, more than a century after the first race cars took to the track here.