Silverstone Digital Auctions Launched

Silverstone Auctions, the leading specialist classic and sports car auction house in the UK recently announced that they have integrated their in-house Automotive Auctions business and rebranded it as Silverstone Digital Auctions.

Almost immediately after the astounding success of their recent Silverstone Auctions NEC Classic Car Show physical auction, the Silverstone Digital Auctions was announced. It is scheduled to launch on December 1, 2021. Despite the new Silverstone Auctions banner, the new auctions will keep all their original functionality.

The new Silverstone Digital Auctions platform will not only allow sellers to quickly list their vehicle for sale to an audience of credible buyers, but they will also have the support and assistance of the well-esteemed Silverstone Auctions team of consignment experts.

The launch takes advantage of the recent growth in digital car auctions during the pandemic, and the new platform can augment the auction house’s number one position with its complimentary digital experience. In a live, in-person auction event, Silverstone Auctions have an average sale price of £76,000, and for their digital offering, they are looking forward to attracting a similar quality of vehicles.

Silverstone Auctions is banking on their exceptional customer service, speed of listing, and a well-respected reputation to set them apart. The auction house will also be focusing on consignment of sports, classic, modern, and luxury vehicles. They have also included SUVs and racing cars in their lineup.

Silverstone Auctions founder Nick Whale stated, “We recognize the convenience and benefits that a digital auction platform can deliver for both buyers and sellers. Whilst we remain firmly committed to our very successful physical auctions under the Silverstone Auctions and Classic Car Auctions banners, it makes sense for our company to offer this service. Combining our first-class expertise, knowledge and audience, our team will be focused on providing the best auction solutions for our discerning customers. The Silverstone Digital Auctions brand is an exciting further development for the company and our customers.”

Silverstone Digital Auctions joins the growing portfolio which includes Silverstone Auctions, Classic Car Auctions, and Silverstone Motorcycle Auctions. They will launch the consignments on December 1. Each consigned cars will be on sale for 7 days and it will have full marketing support through the auction house’s social media channels and extensive database.

Selling your car through Silverstone Digital Auctions is free, and for buyers, they will only need to pay a low 5% buying fee. Consignments are already open, and you can contact the Silverstone Digital Auctions team to know more or get a free valuation of your car.