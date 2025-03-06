Modern and luxurious, ModaMiami is one of the top events for classic cars. Mercedes-Benz brought “Silver Stars from Stuttgart” to the second edition last weekend. These included the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR racing icon, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren “Stirling Moss” (Z 199) high-performance sports car, more recent coveted classics from the brand with the three-pointed star, and current MANUFAKTUR top products. With this array, the world’s most valuable classic automobile brand strengthens its presence in the U.S. market.

The highlights of ModaMiami were the “Moda Classic” drive led by the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren “Stirling Moss” and the Concours d’Elegance. These showcased rare pre-war models, motor racing veterans, super sports cars, and current hypercars. ModaMiami takes place around the Biltmore Hotel near Miami, which opened in 1926. The event successfully sets a new focus on the East Coast in the North American classic car calendar.

Outstanding motorsport year 1955 and auction records

Mercedes-Benz Classic also inaugurated a special anniversary year in Miami. In 1955, 70 years ago, Mercedes-Benz celebrated two world championships in motor racing: the second consecutive Formula 1 title for Juan Manuel Fangio with the Silver Arrow W 196 R and the Sports Car World Championship with the 300 SLR racing sports car (W 196 S). Mercedes-Benz Classic impressively commemorated one of the most successful racing years in the company’s history at the exclusive “The Concours Club” racetrack in the heart of Miami. In addition to an original 300 SLR, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren “Stirling Moss” (Z 199) started there. This pure roadster was launched in 2009. Produced in just 75 examples, it is a tribute to the outstanding victory of Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson in the 1955 Mille Miglia.

The presentation of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR also emphasized the outstanding importance of classic vehicles with the three-pointed star in collector circles. The auction of the W 196 R with its streamlined body in February 2025 highlighted this once again: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum put the Silver Arrow up for auction – it received the racing car as a donation from the then Daimler-Benz AG in 1965. At the auction in the Mercedes-Benz Museum, the hammer fell at a record price of 51.155 million euros. This makes the Silver Arrow the most valuable Grand Prix racing car ever sold and also the second most valuable car ever. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR “Uhlenhaut Coupé” remains at the top of the exclusive ranking of the world’s most valuable automobiles at 135 million euros.

Fascinating classics and models from MANUFAKTUR

Other classics and young classics with which Mercedes-Benz Classic fascinated visitors at ModaMiami: a Maybach S 650 Cabriolet from 2017, an SL 500 “Silver Arrow Edition” (R 129) from 2002, an E 60 AMG (210 series) from 1997 built by AMG and optimized by American Mercedes-Benz partner RENNtech and a 300 D Sedan (123 series) from 1979.

Mercedes-Benz emphasized the tradition of exclusive individuality at ModaMiami with MANUFAKTUR. The cross-brand individualization and personalization program is the premier class of equipment for discerning customers. For select model series from Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and the G-Class, the MANUFAKTUR range offers an exclusive range of equipment, materials, colors and finishes for the exterior and interior. These go far beyond the standard options and create opportunities for a personalized automotive experience. This was demonstrated in Miami with a Mercedes-AMG G 63 finished in MANUFAKTUR Hyper Blue Magno and a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 featuring a MANUFAKTUR Tartufo Brown/Black Nappa Leather interior.

ModaMiami’s recipe for success

ModaMiami combines automotive culture with auctions, culinary delights, and live acts. At its premiere in 2024, the automotive festival successfully appealed to a diverse group of enthusiasts.

