Shelby Mills Joins Ricca Autosport

Full steam ahead in 2026

Ricca Autosport is pleased to announce that Canadian driver and team owner Shelby Mills will join the team for the full 2026 SRO TC America season, competing under the banner Fawn Group Motorsports by Ricca Autosport. Mills will pilot the No. 18 Hyundai Elantra N1 TC EVO, contesting both the full TC America championship and the N Trophy Cup.

Hailing from Ottawa, Canada, Mills brings a strong background as both a driver and founder of Fawn Group Motorsports, which he established in 2018. The team has primarily competed in the Canadian Super Production Challenge, where it captured the 2025 Production Class Championship, while also fielding entries in endurance and sprint competition across the World Racing League and Champ Car series.

Mills is no stranger to Ricca Autosport, having competed with the team during the 2025 season at Road America, where the partnership laid the groundwork for a full-season program. The 2026 effort represents a significant step forward for Fawn Group Motorsports as it aligns with one of TC America’s most successful organizations.

“After racing with Ricca Autosport last season, it was clear this was the right environment for the next phase of my career,” said Mills. “Fawn Group Motorsports has always had a strong connection to Hyundai — three of our four cars ran the brand this year — so joining a championship-winning, Hyundai-aligned pro-level effort feels like a natural progression.”

As the official SRO Hyundai USA partner and a two-time TC class championship team, Ricca Autosport has built its success on both performance and development. Team owner Jeff Ricca has prioritized creating opportunities for up-and-coming drivers throughout the 2025 season, a philosophy that mirrors Fawn Group Motorsports’ mission. The addition of Shelby Mills adds further depth to an already championship-caliber lineup.

“Shelby brings a combination of driving talent, technical understanding, and leadership that fits perfectly with our program,” said a Ricca Autosport representative. “We’re excited to welcome Fawn Group Motorsports into the Ricca Autosport family and to compete together for wins and championships in 2026.”

The SRO TC America season kicks off this spring, with Mills and the No. 18 Hyundai Elantra N1 TC EVO set to contest all rounds in pursuit of TC class honors and the N Trophy Cup title.

