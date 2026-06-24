San Marino Motor Classic 2026

Lacy Park, known as the “best-kept secret,” was car heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2026. In 2006, the Los Angeles Concours was re-established in 2011 by Aaron Weiss (Chairman), the late Ben Reiling, and Paul Colony as the San Marino Motor Classic. For 15 years, the theme has been “Design in Motion”, and this edition presented about 332 automotive works of rolling art on the lush 30-acre span of well-manicured lawns surrounded by tall mature trees as an impressive backdrop. “From a small concours-level car show, the San Marino Motor Classic has become a nationally recognized event that is known for the fabulous cars that come to be displayed and judged, as well as for the funds that are raised for charity,” said Weiss.