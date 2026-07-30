The Audi RS2 Avant Was a Closing Argument

In 1995 Autocar clamped its timing gear to a station wagon and recorded a run from rest to 30 mph in 1.5 seconds. A McLaren F1 needed longer. Autocar reported at the time that a contemporary Formula 1 car did too, a claim that has been passed around so many times since that the original detail has worn smooth.

The wagon had five doors, folding rear seats and a load bay rated for a large dog. It was an Audi 80 with a different badge on the grille.