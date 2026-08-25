Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2026

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion once again turned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca into a rolling showcase of motorsports history, drawing large crowds and exceptional race cars and drivers over four days during Monterey Car Week. While the event has gone through peaks and troughs over its decades-long appearance, the current board’s direction is taking it where it should be.

Japanese Icons of Motorsport

From priceless machines spanning generations of racing to champions returning to once-familiar cockpits (or saddles), the RMMR reinforced its standing as one of the world’s premier vintage motorsports gatherings. This year’s featured celebration, Japanese Icons of Motorsport, brought added depth to the event, highlighting the engineering, competition success, and lasting influence of Japanese manufacturers and racers on the international stage. After seeing a new, younger base of fans in the paddock, I think embracing this theme was a smart move to introduce vintage motorsports to a new audience.

The track is “Center stage”

Throughout the weekend, spectators packed the paddock and grandstands for an experience increasingly rare in modern motorsports: seeing hundreds of historically significant racing cars not simply on static display, but competing at speed around Laguna Seca’s 2.238-mile circuit.

And while there was plenty to see roaming through the paddock, the racing, which included early sports and touring cars, Trans-Am, Can-Am, IMSA GTP and FIA Group C machinery, was the spotlight. Each group offered a glimpse into a distinct era of racing; the variety of cars and designs exemplified the freedom manufacturers and racers once had when rule books didn’t choke innovation.

Roll out the red carpet

The weekend also assembled an impressive roster of racing personalities. Grand Marshal Peter Brock was joined by champions and notable figures from across the sport, while the return of IROC put a number of familiar names back behind the wheel. The lineup included Zak Brown, Kurt Busch, Bruce Canepa, Tomy Drissi, Jimmie Johnson, Bobby Labonte, Patrick Long, Scott Pruett and Danny Sullivan.

Two-wheeled Champions

One of the weekend’s most significant gatherings took place on two wheels. For the first time in nearly two decades, all six living American 500cc World Grand Prix champions reunited at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Kenny Roberts, Freddie Spencer, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr. gathered at a circuit where each had raced during his career. Collectively, the six Americans won 14 of the 23 500cc World Championships contested between 1978 and 2000, an extraordinary period of American dominance in Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

Their appearance proved to be one of the Reunion’s major attractions. Fans saw the six champions together in the paddock and, more memorably, back on track aboard championship-winning motorcycles, bringing the sights and sounds of one of motorcycle racing’s most celebrated eras back to Laguna Seca. And yes, the smell of the two-strokes is intoxicating!

Feature paddock display

The Japanese Heritage Display featured more than 40 cars and motorcycles representing milestones in Japanese motorsport. Among the standouts was the 1991 Mazda 787B, the first Japanese car to win overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, along with Toyota GAZOO Racing’s 2018 TS050 Hybrid, which delivered Toyota its first overall Le Mans victory.

IndyCar, too

An expansive Indy car display traced the evolution of American open-wheel racing through more than two dozen machines. The collection ranged from a 1911 National and 1931 Miller to the 1983 March 83C — winner of the first Indy car race held at Laguna Seca — and Alex Palou’s 2022 Dallara.

Hypercar Madness

Love them or leave them, cutting-edge technology also found a place among the historic machinery with the debut of the Hypercar Parade. More than 40 contemporary hypercars took to the circuit in the first such parade held during the Reunion, creating a striking contrast between the machines that defined performance in earlier decades and some of the most advanced road cars of today.

Bonhams move to the track

Another first came away from the racing surface with the inaugural Bonhams auction at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After nearly three decades at Quail Lodge, the auction house moved its Monterey Car Week sale to the raceway, placing significant collector automobiles in the heart of one of the week’s largest motorsports gatherings.

Looking back

“This year’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion was truly extraordinary,” said Mel Harder, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The crowds, the quality of competition and the caliber of cars and drivers were incredible. Between celebrating Japanese motorsport, welcoming Bonhams to the raceway and introducing the Hypercar Parade, there was something special happening everywhere you looked. Most importantly, our fans came out in tremendous numbers to celebrate the history and future of motorsports with us.”

The Reunion capped a stretch of automotive activity at Laguna Seca that began with the Monterey Pre-Reunion and Corkscrew Hillclimb, setting the stage for one of the busiest weeks on the Monterey Peninsula’s automotive calendar.

While much of the machinery represented racing history stretching back decades, the weekend also underscored the continuing enthusiasm surrounding it. Historic cars, championship-winning racers and multiple generations of fans converged at Laguna Seca, demonstrating that the appeal of motorsports history remains strongest when the cars are not simply preserved, but raced.

Track Gallery (RMMR & Pre-Reunion)

Rolex Group Awards

The Rolex Awards are presented to a driver who represents overall excellence and sportsmanship in their group.

John Morton Trophy Race: George Jewett – 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint

Tommy Kendall Trophy: Pierce Marshall – 1990 Chevrolet Beretta

Ken Miles Trophy: Alex MacAllister – 1964 Shelby Cobra

Bruce McLaren Trophy: Mark Goldsmith – 1966 Elfin 400

Bob Sharp Cup: Joe Carl – 1972 Mazda RX-3

Unser Family Cup: Gregor Fisken – 1974 IROC Porsche RSR

Peter Revson Trophy: Robert Davis – 1960 Stanguellini

Hurley Haywood Trophy: Taz Harvey – 1991 Acura Spice GTP

Del Monte Trophy: Simon Taylor – 1956 HWM Chevrolet Stove Bolt Special

Parnelli Jones Trans-Am Trophy: Joshua Feiber – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Peter Gregg Trophy: Ken Epsman – 1976 Dekon Monza

Pedro Rodriguez Trophy: Randall Smalley – 1969 Porsche 911S

Scott Pruett Legends of Endurance: Thomas Plucinsky – 1997 BMW M3 GT IMSA

Special Recognition Awards

Motor Sport Magazine Editors’ Choice: Jonathan Ornstein – 1973 Datsun 710

The Passion and Spirit presented by Bonhams: Johnny Mote Jr. – 1950 Allard K-2

John Fitch Corvette Award: John Anderson – 1976 Chevrolet Corvette

Ken Miles Trophy: Michael Doyle – 1961 Jaguar E-Type

Greg Gregory Award: Tony Delane – 1972 Chevron B21

Phil Remington Award presented by Ford: Bart Wolf

Henry Ford Trophy presented by Ford: Bob Stockwell

The Petersen Legacy Award: Miles Collier – REVS Institute

Made in America – Coolest American Built Race Car: Dave Zurlinden – 1953 Tatum GMC Special

Class Podiums

Del Monte Trophy

1st Derek Hill – 1950 Jaguar Parkinson Special

2nd Charles McCabe – 1956 Cooper Bobtail T39

3rd Mark Osborne – 1959 Rejo MkVI

John Morton Trophy

1st Cameron Healy – 1953 Cooper-Porsche Pooper

2nd Hiroki Nakamura – 1965 Lotus Elan 26R

3rd Andrew Larson – 1956 Porsche 356A Speedster

Ken Miles Trophy

1st Billy Johnson – 1964 Shelby Cobra 289

2nd James Farley – 1964 Shelby Cobra 289

3rd Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

Peter Revson Trophy

1st Joseph Colasacco – 1962 Stanguellini Delfino

2nd Lee Mowle – 1962 Lotus 20/22

3rd Paul Thomas – 1963 Brabham BT6

Pedro Rodriguez Trophy

1st Cal Meeker – 1973 Lola T294

2nd James Farley – 1978 Lola T298

3rd Tony Delane – 1972 Chevron B21

Bruce McLaren Trophy

1st Gunnar Jeannette – 1969 Porsche 917 PA

2nd Warren Briggs – 1971 McLaren M8E

3rd Chris MacAllister – 1971 McLaren M8F-1

Parnelli Jones Trophy

1st Patrick Long – 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2nd Bruce Canepa – 1970 AMC Javelin

3rd Chad Raynal – 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Bob Sharp Cup

1st Rob Fuller – 1970 Datsun 510

2nd Richard Stuart Milne – 1970 Datsun 510

3rd Timothy Probert – 1971 Datsun 510

Peter Gregg Trophy

1st Patrick Long – 1981 Porsche 935

2nd Alan Terpins – 1979 Porsche 935

3rd Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 K3

Hurley Haywood Trophy

1st Brenden Leitch – 1991 AAR Toyota Eagle Mk III

2nd Geoff Brabham – 1990 Nissan NPT-90

3rd Charles Nearburg – 1991 AAR Toyota Eagle Mk III

Tommy Kendall Trophy

1st Matt Crandall – 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass

2nd Chris Hines – 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass

3rd Tim Lynn – 1986 Chevrolet Camaro

Scott Pruett Legends of Endurance Cup

1st Nick Yelloly / Bob Neapole – 2010 Acura ARX-01

2nd Jenson Button – 2000 Dodge Viper GTS-R

3rd Scott Drnek – 2013 Oreca FLM09

Unser Family Cup

1st Kurt Busch – 2003 IROC Pontiac Firebird

2nd Jimmie Johnson – 2003 IROC Pontiac Firebird

3rd Tomy Drissi – 2006 IROC Pontiac Firebird

Looking forward

Talking to ex-Porsche factory racer Patrick Long, who serves on the RMMR Event Council, I learned a lot about the direction and goals. For one, getting a younger generation of car enthusiasts to the track remains paramount, as many have never heard, smelled, or felt the vibrations some of these cars make. That sensory experience lays the foundation for a lifetime of car enthusiasm.

Making “Saturday at the track” the default again is a work in progress that Patrick and the board are making progress on. Obviously, moving the event from Thursday through Sunday to Wednesday through Saturday has helped to avoid conflicts with Sunday Concours attendees at Pebble Beach.

Continuing to raise the bar on car eligibility and “period correctness” remains a goal, as the council feels adamant about providing a genuine vintage racing experience. Additionally, the center dry-lake area has lots of room for development potential during the event, with many ideas being discussed and vetted for the future.

In summary, the RMMR is definitely headed in the right direction, and vintage race fans in North America continue to be blessed with such a unique experience at one of the country’s most iconic tracks.

Above contents © 2026 Rex McAfee, All rights reserved.

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