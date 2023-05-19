Rodeo Drive Concours Returns on Father’s Day

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance celebrates 28 years as the area’s must-attend Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. The free car show is the perfect opportunity for fathers, families and car enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy an up-close look at some of the world’s most admired vehicles against the backdrop of Beverly Hills’ famed Rodeo Drive.

In addition to a full slate of incredible vehicles, ranging from supercars to race cars to iconic classics, attendees can enjoy a stroll or stay in one of Beverly Hills’ top hotels and experience luxury boutiques, shopping and dining.

“We’re thrilled to be back on Rodeo Drive for this fantastic Father’s Day tradition. We work to make this event bigger and better each year and couldn’t do it without the support of this incredible community,” said Bruce Meyer, chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “I love seeing families enjoy this day together, and you can’t beat the smile on someone’s face when they see their favorite car. It’s a family event and free of charge!”

This event is supported by the City of Beverly Hills, the Rodeo Drive Committee, O’Gara Coach, Auto Vault Storage, GEARYS Beverly Hills, Ferrari Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Lucid Motors, Pirelli Tire, Velocity Modern Classics and RM Sotheby’s. Proceeds from the concours benefit the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families.

Owners are invited to submit their cars for display consideration here. Admission to the event is free and parking is available at nearby parking garages. To learn more, visit beverlyhills.org/concours.