RM Sotheby’s 2021 Open Roads, March Auction Top 10 Results

The top 10 results from RM Sotheby’s 2021 Open Roads, March Auction saw the top being allocated to a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A, which sold for $500,500.

RM Sotheby’s completed its Online Only: Open Roads, March auction with greater than 72% of all lots being sold.

Bidders engaged in the auction from over 30 countries. The online auction closed over two days of bidding, with day one devoted to consignments located in the UK with £84K in total sales and the EMEA seeing results of €1,82M in sales.

Day two was devoted to vehicles based in North America and produced $3.1M in sales. Both days observed greater than 2700 bids placed on RM Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform with almost 50% of lots selling for overestimate.

The top ten sales for RM Sotheby’s 2021 Open Roads, March Auction are as follows:

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A

Sold For $500,500

The unique specifications of this Speciale Aperta is what makes it truly stand out even amongst its peers.

The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A was designed by one of Ferrari’s VIP clients and was delivered with the utmost attention to detail, with the most striking design being the twin silver stripes running down the side of the nose and fading away mid-way through both doors.

The example displays a Blu Indigo Lucido paintwork, with the traditional Speciale Aperta central stripe in Sparkling Silver and a Giallo pinstripe finish.

The interior is dressed with a stunning Blu Scuro Alcantara trim that contrasts with the yellow stitching and seat centers. The interior also incorporates blue carbon fiber trim, a perfect match to the car’s exterior color.

In December 2015, the car was finished by Ferrari and afterward shipped to the US, where it remained with its first owner, a renowned modern supercars collector, for two years.

After roughly two years, it was acquired by its second and current owner, where it was shipped to the United Arab Emirates, where it is being kept today. The car has been driven sparingly and kept in pristine condition.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster

Sold For $434,500

The Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren made its debut as a concept in 1999. The car, which was called Vision SLR, was heavily influenced by Mercedes’ legendary race car, the 300 SLR.

The 300 SLR was based on the powerful W196 and became top of the class during the 1955 season when it campaigned.

After several decades, Mercedes-Benz again partnered with one of the most successful Formula 1 team, McLaren Automotive, to create a modernized version of the SLR.

This 2009 SLR McLaren Roadster exterior is finished in Crystal Galaxit Black Metallic finish and matched with anthracite and beige leather interior.

The example has been driven sparingly, with only 709km (441 miles) driven from new.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster ‘Heritage Design’

Sold For €297,000

To commemorate its 70th anniversary in 2018, Porsche launched the 991-generation 911 Speedster as the height of desirability in the 911 platform.

In total, only 1,948 units were produced to honor the year that Dr. Porsche made the very first two-seater roadster in Austria. The design was inspired by the 356, G-Series, 964, and 997 generation Speedsters.

The example carries serial number 217 and was delivered new in August 2019 to Luxemburg. It was delivered with the Heritage Design package, arguably the most desirable option for the 991-generation Speedster.

Reminiscent of its rich racing heritage, the Porsche is finished in Silver Metallic paint with a white nose and roundel that has racing numbers that is customized to the client (the example was given racing number 66.)

The example carries Porsche script along the lower sills, and 20-inch satin platinum wheels matched with black center-locking hubs.

The Heritage Design car’s interior is presented in one-of-a-kind two-tone interior Cognac leather seats, with the steering wheel, dashboard, and the center console dressed in Black leather trim.

Many other options are also equipped in the car, including the front axle lift, 90-liter fuel tank, LED headlights in black, and PCM with Sport Chrono.

Since the acquisition, the Speedster was only driven for 650km and is presented in stunning condition both inside and out.

2010 Morgan Aero SuperSports

Sold For $247,500

The chromed radiator grille and separate fender wings delivers the appearance of a vintage automobile, but nothing is antiquated about the engineering or the performance of the Morgan Aero SuperSports.

During Morgan’s 100-year celebration in 2010, the Aero Supersports debuted a Targa top-equipped evolution of the Morgan Aero 8.

Since 1964, when they released the +4+, the Aero 8 was the first all-new Morgan from Pickersleigh Road. The 2001 Aero 8 was a much-awaited release from Morgan enthusiasts since for the first time, Morgan has released a car with an all-aluminum chassis. They matched the chassis with a BMW-sourced V-8 engine in hopes that the Aero 8 would help the company stay relevant in the 21st century.

This 2010 Morgan Aero SuperSports, stunningly finished in Yarwood Siren Blue, is complemented with a Blue and Romeo Red-accented leather interior trim and highlights of rich rosewood veneers.

Only 200 units of these exquisite hand-crafted vehicles were produced and only a few were registered in the United States making it a rarity in North America.

1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mk 2 Vantage

Sold For €214,500

The DB5 is the model that reinforced the styling prowess of Aston Martin, but it was the DB6 that refined performance with beautiful styling.

The DB6 had a lengthened wheelbase for better interior space and stability, with an abrupt Kamm tail to correct the rear lift that was experienced on the earlier model.

The Aston Martin design team was also given the chance to change the car’s profile to give it more head room. The options list also changed to fit a wider clientele with air conditioning, power-assisted steering, and a three-speed automatic gearbox.

This late production DB6 Mk2 Vantage embodies the peak of classic Aston Martin style. The car is finished in aged blue paint with a tan leather interior that looks gorgeous in its patina.

The wire wheels of the example have remained intact, a hallmark of a British sports car. The history of the car is unknown, but it has been confirmed that the example has kept its original engine.

1968 Shelby GT500 KR Fastback

Sold For $209,000

This 1968 Shelby GT500 KR is finished in Acapulco Blue and one of only 1,053 Fastback examples made for the model year.

The example was constructed on July 16, 1968, at Ford’s Metuchen, New Jersey factory. Under the hood is the legendary “Cobra Jet” engine with four-speed manual transmission, sending power to a 3.00:1 Traction-Lok rear differential.

The example was further fitted with the GT equipment group, sport deck rear seat, visibility group, power front disc brakes, power steering, tilt-away steering column, AM radio, air conditioner, tinted glass, and interior décor group.

In 2013, the example was given a thorough restoration where the fastback body was stripped and refinished in its factory-correct shade of Acapulco Blue.

Specialists at Keith Craft Racing of Arkadelphia, Arkansas also rebuilt and rebalanced the engine to stock specifications.

The undercarriage, suspension, and Traction-Lok rear axle were also attended to, and a new set of reproduction Koni sport shocks were fitted onto each corner of the example to ensure correct handling characteristics.

The interior finishes of the Shelby were reconditioned as needed, as well as the exterior brightwork.

1970 De Tomaso Mangusta

Sold for €187,000

From 1967 to 1971 DeTomaso produced the Mangusta. Although they had a close connection with the Ford Motor Company and easily had access to mass production facilities, only 401 examples were ever produced in Modena. This makes the example twice as rare as the Lamborghini Miura.

The car had a top speed of 155mph with coachwork done by the esteemed Bertone and later by Ghia’s Giorgetto Giugiaro, which includes the gullwing engine cover made for Giotto Bizzarrini.

The current owner acquired this 1970 DeTomaso Mangusta in 2014 in the UK, where it was thereafter shipped to Greece to be part of his collection. The example is an ex-California, two-headlight ‘pop up’ model with a Ford 302 cu. engine and the later model of ZF transmission.

The example had a rich history which includes an exceptional restoration that was performed in 1992. During the 50th anniversary of DeTomaso in Modena in 2009, it was given a Concours award and was once in possession of Roger Brotton of DeTomaso marque specialists Three Point Four.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

Sold For $181,500

This Ford Mustang Boss 429 was produced on February 24, 1969, and was completed in a Raven Black finish matched with black interior. When it left the factory, chassis number KK# 1356 was equipped with the legendary 429 engine and matched with a four-speed close ratio manual transmission that sent power to a 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear axle.

The example was also fitted with a trunk-mounted battery, functional front air spoiler, console, visibility group, power front disc brakes, power steering, AM radio, interior décor group-deluxe, deluxe belts/warning light, competition suspension, and color-keyed racing mirrors. Upon completion, it was sent to Hill & Sanders Ford in Wheaton, Maryland.

In the late 1980s, the NASCAR 429 engine of the example was removed and rebuilt. Unfortunately, the shop entrusted to complete the work went out of business, and the engine was never recovered.

For more than 30 years, the Boss was kept in a barn. The rear end of the car is not true. A “regular” trunk has replaced the original trunk, and it has holes where the M-U-S-T-A-N-G letters should be. The trunk was able to keep its battery tray and cables and the mount holes for the spare on the driver side of the trunk.

1970 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina

Sold For $165,000

This example, Chassis 13471, received its Ferrari Classiche Certificate of Authenticity in June 2013. The example has been regularly exercised, with it being entered in the Going to the Sun Rally.

The owner has noted that the car performance was great during the 1,200-mile high-speed event, an event that is perfect for the powerful and comfortable GT. The example has been in possession of the consignor since 2016 and has stated that it has only needed routine oil changes since it was in his care.

2017 Dodge Viper ACR

Sold For €159,500

Without a doubt, the standard Viper is a powerful and aggressive machine, and yet in 2014, Dodge introduced a more powerful and track-ready ACR at SEMA. The Dodge Viper ACR still had the 8.4-liter V-10 engine that can produce an impressive 645bhp and 813 nm of torque but was also fitted with many other important upgrades to improve its performance.

The example was made to Canadian-market specification with the Viper ACR delivered new to its first owner, based in British Columbia. Subsequently, it was exported to Europe, and it is currently based in Germany.

The example is in excellent condition throughout with only 6,600 km on the odometer from new.

Further information regarding the RM Sotheby’s 2021 Open Roads, March Auction can be found on their website.

