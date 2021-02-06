RM Sotheby’s recently announced the addition of seven rare, limited-production Porsches coming from a single-owner Swiss collection.

All the cars on offer are wonderful, low mileage examples, and display a variety of Porsche Exclusive specification highlights and paint-to-sample colors.

In the upcoming Online Only: Open Roads, February sale by RM Sotheby’s, the collection will be on offer as a stand-alone collection. The Open Roads auction will begin on February 19 and will have a staggered closure from February 26-28. The Porsche collection itself will be the last lots to close on February 28.

“This collection of Porsches, offered by a discerning Swiss-based collector, represents one man’s passion for the Stuttgart marque and his desire to bring together some of the rarest and most desirable models produced over the last 25 years.” RM Sotheby’s Car Specialist, Oliver Camelin.

Here’s a look at the limited-production Porsches on offer:

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Estimate: 975,000-1,100,000 CHF

The first in the collection is the 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder, a hybrid hypercar that was produced to contend the Ferrari LaFerrari and the McLaren P1.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

When released, the 918 Spyder proudly claimed that it had the longest electric-only range, lowest fuel consumption, and the lowest carbon dioxide emissions.

It did not compromise on performance though, with an acceleration from 0 to 100kph in just 2.6 seconds and registering a top speed of 345kph.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example is equipped with many options including a $63,000 Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic paintwork that is unique to the 918 Spyder.

The example also has a Mocha Brown leather interior with silver accents and is fitted with magnesium-alloy wheels which are part of the Weissach package. The original wheels will also be part of the sale.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Estimate: 775,000 – 825,000 CHF

A decade before the reign of the 918, the Carrera GT championed the Porsche range.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example on offer is a 2004 model in U.S. specification, of which only 644 units were produced, making import back to into the U.S. easy.

Setting itself apart from a typical Stuttgart machine, the Carrera GT has a naturally aspirated wide-angle V-10 engine that is capable of producing 605 bhp.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Production for the Carrera GT started in 2004 and of the 1,270 cars produced, 644 were sold for the U.S. market, including the example on offer.

The example has a Fayence Yellow finish matched with Dark Grey leather interior. In late 2004, the example was shipped to the U.S. to its first owner in 2004, and by 2008, it was shipped to Switzerland.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example has a fully documented history that shows that its last service was in March 2020, with 16,327km mileage.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS ‘Weissach’

Estimate: 390,000 – 450,000 CHF

The Porsche GT2 R2 was the ultimate development of the GT2 and the perfect example of a ‘race car for the road’.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example offered is a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with less than 450 km mileage and finished in beautiful Azzurro California Metallic.

The car incorporates carbon fiber and magnesium in its construction and is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat six-cylinder engine that can produce 691 bhp making it the most powerful street-legal 911 ever.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 2018, it was delivered new to its owner through Porsche Center Lausanne and has maintained its practically as-new condition.

The interior is fitted with two-tone adaptive sport seats matched with two-tone black and light blue leather trim.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The rear spoiler has been removed giving it a more subtle look though the sale will include the rear spoiler so its new owner can have it fitted if desired.

2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Estimate: 400,000-450,000 CHF

The collection features a second GT2 RS, being a 2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS constructed for the 2010 model year.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example is finished in Carrera White matched with a two-tone interior with a black and red leather trim.

The options equipped on the example are the PCM stereo system, Sport Chrono package, mobile-phone preparation, B-pillar seat-belt outlets in carbon fiber, sport seats with the Porsche crest embossed, carbon-fiber center console, carbon-fiber air vents, carbon-fiber front fenders, clear taillights, and lithium-ion battery.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The consigner purchased it new and Porsche Center Lausanne delivered it in October 2010.

1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriole

Estimate: 775,000-875,000 CHF

The 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet mixes both performance and exclusivity. It is one of only 14 Turbo Cabriolets that was made by Porsche Exclusive which makes the model one of the rarest Porsche road cars constructed.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example is the masterpiece of the owner of MAHAG Porsche in Munich, Fritz Haberl, who then approached Porsche executives with a proposal of creating a Turbo Cabriolet as a limited-edition model.

Porsche greenlit Haberl’s proposal with the condition of creating a minimum of ten cars, which Haberl accepted.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Turbo Cabriolet was powered by the M64/50 3.6-liter flat six-cylinder engine with a single turbocharger placed between the rear wheel arches.

For extra visual appeal, it was given the rear spoiler from the 964 Turbo S. Only 14 Turbo Cabriolets were sold in total, and Porsche gave them their own unique VIN series and their own production designation.

It is believed that the Turbo Cabriolet was commissioned by Michael Schumacher’s long-time manager Willi Weber, with the example finished in black with matching black wheels and black interior and a contrasting maroon convertible top.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

There are a lot of carbon fiber options added into the interior including the instrument binnacle, gearstick, carbon-fiber steering wheel, hand brakes, and door cards.

The example also has a special gearbox that has no clutch pedal which was sourced from RUF and installed by Porsche Exclusive.

2017 Porsche 911 R

Estimate: 330,000-380,000 CHF

A 2017 Porsche 911 R is also on offer finished in Gulf Blue with matching brown leather interior and pepita inserts.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It has a mileage of 2,800km from new, with the single-owner example being only one of 41 that was delivered to Switzerland through Porsche Center Lausanne.

Its paint-to-sample color makes the example even rarer and the car is equipped with Porsche’s adaptive sport seats, and other options including the single-mass flywheel, 90-liter petrol tank, side skirts, and headlight washers painted to match the exterior color.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Estimate: 310,000-350,000 CHF

Finally, there is the 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic, being the 12th of only 250 Sport Classic built.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example is finished in the Sport Classic Grey paintwork with a couple of subtle grey stripes matched with Espresso brown leather and woven leather, with fabric seats and door inserts.

It has 408 bhp and fitted with coveted options as standard including the PASM sport suspension, ceramic composite brakes, and adoptive sport seats. The example has only had one owner from new with a 25,600km mileage.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Further details of the RM Sotheby’s Online only: Open Roads auction can be found on their website.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]