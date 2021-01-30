RM Sotheby’s 2021 Arizona Auction Results

RM Sotheby’s 2021 Arizona Auction records a 90% sell-through rate and exceeds $35 million in sales

RM Sotheby’s started their 2021 auction calendar on January 22 with the 22nd Annual Arizona auction. This year, the event was held at the OTTO Car Club in Scottsdale with a limited, strictly by appointment only in-person attendance. The event was able to achieve $35,065,900 in total sales with a 90% sell-through rate.

The one-day event saw bidders from 35 countries bidding in the room as well as online, and via phone.

The standout vehicle of the sale was the 1955 Jaguar D-Type that had a rich period race history. It was acquired by a phone bidder for $6,000,000.

1955 Jaguar D-Type. Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

The car was presented in a red finish matched with interior trim and was one of the few D-Types to be finished as such when new.

British racer Peter Blond purchased the example new from Bernie Ecclestone, and it has kept numerous original components to this day.

Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

The well-documented example is a great vehicle that will be ideal for vintage competition at the highest and most prestigious levels.

Selling for $4,735,000 and achieving the second highest price obtained on the day was the superb rare 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Tourer by Corsica.

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Tourer by Corsica. Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

It is one of only eight examples that was bodied by Corsica and is one of only two examples having a four-seater configuration.

Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Patrick Ernzen © 2020 RM Sothebys

It has kept its original chassis, gearbox, engine, differential, and body. The Bugatti also has a rich and interesting history, having been part of the respected collections of Judge North and General Lyon.

Other pre-war classics also fared well on the day, including a CCCA Full Classic 1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe by Fisher which sold for $1,022,500.

1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe by Fisher © 2020 RM Sothebys

© 2020 RM Sothebys

© 2020 RM Sothebys

It is only one of 14 examples that were ever built, with only a handful made with a factory rear-mounted spare, and is only one of four that are known to survive today.

Another CCCA Full Classic 1933 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible Sedans by Dietrich achieved a price of $819,000. It is one of only two surviving, and it is a completely matching numbers example.

1933 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich

Mo Satarzadeh ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Some modern supercars also brought in commanding sales prices lead by a 2020 McLaren Speedtail, chassis no. 36, which obtained the third-highest price for the day at $3,277,500.

It is the first example of the most technologically advanced and fastest road car of the marque to be offered and sold at a public auction.

It is a pinnacle of automotive engineering, having a center driving position and a three-seat configuration. Only 106 examples were produced in honor of the 106 McLaren F1s.

2020 McLaren Speedtail

Ted Seven aka Ted7© 2020 RM Sotheby’s

The example shows only 30 miles on the odometer and was highly optioned by MSO.

Other supercars at the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction included the highly optioned 2019 McLaren Senna which sold for $1,044,000.

2019 McLaren Senna

Jessica Lynn Walker ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Only 500 examples of the Senna were produced, and this example was finished in Dramatic Visual Carbon Fiber bodywork.

A special option 2019 Ford GT ‘Lightweight’ example that was made available to only a select few clients was sold for $967,500.

2019 Ford GT ‘Lightweight’

Nathan Deremer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The 1993 Cizeta V16T is one of only nine examples and was bought new by the Royal Family of Brunei sold for $665,000.

1993 Cizeta V16T

Jasen Delgado ©2020 Courtesy of RM Auctions

There was also the exclusive factory 1998 RUF Turbo R which had a recent mechanical refresh in October 2020 that was able to exceed its pre-sale estimate of $575,000 and was sold for an impressive $764,000.

1998 RUF Turbo R

Patrick McCullagh ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Patrick McCullagh ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Also part of the top ten sales were the highly desired 1950s sports cars starting with the exclusive 1954 Ferrari 375 America Coupe by Vignale which sold for $2,557,000.

1954 Ferrari 375 America Coupe by Vignale

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

It was displayed at both the 1954 New York Motor Sports Show and 1954 Geneva Motor Show and is one of only three examples that was bodied by Vignale.

It has kept its original 4.5-liter Lampredi V-12 engine and is finished in its original burgundy and silver-gray with a beige interior.

A 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Coupe by Boano (lot 143) sold for $1,352,500. It was one of only 14 alloy-bodied coupes that were produced by Carrozzeria Boano from 1956 to 1958.

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Coupe by Boano

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

It has a matching numbers V-12 engine, differential, and gearbox, and the Classiche-certified Ferrari is in exquisite, restored condition.

Completing the top 10 list was a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (lot 137) with a dark green convertible top and Light Green Metallic over dark green interior which sold for $1,066,500.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Karissa Hosek ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Top Ten Sales of the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction are as follows:

Lot Vehicle Price ($USD) Lot 141 1955 Jaguar D-Type $6,000,000 Lot 150 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Tourer by Corsica $4,735,000 Lot 175 2020 McLaren Speedtail $3,277,500 Lot 162 1954 Ferrari 375 America Coupe by Vignale $2,557,000 Lot 143 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Coupe by Boano $1,352,500 Lot 138 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster $1,066,500 Lot 145 2019 McLaren Senna $1,044,000 Lot 134 1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe by Fisher $1,022,500 Lot 132 2019 Ford GT ‘Lightweight’ $967,500 Lot 168 1933 Packard Twelve Individual Custom Convertible Sedan by Dietrich $819,000

The next event in RM Sotheby’s 2021 calendar is the first European auction of the year which is scheduled on February 13 in Paris.

The auction will consist of approximately 65 of the best sports, racing, and touring cars coming from both pre- and post-war eras.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]