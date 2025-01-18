Featured Editorials & Content

Revisiting Tazio Nuvolari’s 1934 MG NE Magnette

We push Pete Thelander’s 1934 MG NE Magnette out into the sunlight. Its red paintwork gleams and dazzles. The car is bright red because it was built for none other than Tazio Nuvolari— who some would say was the greatest race driver of all time— to drive in the Ulster Tourist Trophy race in Northern Ireland that year.

It is a long, rugged masculine-looking machine. Its iconic radiator and MG octagon badge are the same as those of later MG offerings, but it is a bigger and meaner-looking machine than the cute sports cars that we usually identify with the marque. In fact, this NE racer’s looks are downright intimidating, and its appearance is not deceiving.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Casey M. Annis is the Founder and Editor of Vintage Road & Racecar magazine, as well as Editor of Alfa Owner, The Oily Rag and BMW Ultimate Classic magazines. He founded Parabolica Publishing in 1997 after a career in neurobiology. Along with his passion for automobiles, Casey is a long distance open-ocean paddleboard racer who’s competed over 10 times in the 32-mile Catalina to Manhattan Beach race and the 32-mile Molokai to Oahu race. Casey still contributes and writes about the world of vintage road and racecars and edits and curates the content for this website.
Related