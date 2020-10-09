Record-Breaking September for Automobili Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini just recorded their best September ever, after reporting the delivery of a record-breaking 738 units in one month. Having kept up the positive trend for the last three months, the third-quarter number reached 2,083 units delivered; demonstrating the energy of Lamborghini’s response despite the current challenges.

2020 has been a difficult year all around, with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting all industries, Lamborghini has answered the challenge by taking the chance to reorganize and manage the business in the ‘new normal.’ In the automotive sector, Lamborghini was one of the first to close production and offices, putting the safety of its people first. After a seven-week closure that forced the business to rethink its medium-term strategy, Lamborghini made a dynamic return.

Upon their return, they launched three new models: The Huracan RWD Spyder, Essenza SCV12, and the Sián Roadster. Other important milestones were also achieved like the production of 10,000 units of Urus and Aventador, the steady growth of their social media channels, as well as a cultural project they launched to support the country: With Italy, For Italy.

“I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable, and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight, and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini,” Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali.

