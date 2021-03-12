Porsche Celebrated in ‘Great Marques’ Class at 2021 London Concours

The 2021 London Concours will celebrate Porsche cars with ultra-rare cars on display spanning from the 1950s to the modern-day, from the Porsche 356 to the 997 GT3 RS 4.0 and the Carrera GT.

The London Concours have announced that Porsche is the first of the ‘Great Marques’ classes appearing at the Honourable Artillery Company HQ from June 8-10.

The display will be honoring more than 70 years of legendary sports car designs, from 1948 to the present day, including 12 of the rarest Porsches ever produced being present during the event.

Porsche 911 930 Turbo

Porsche 356 GS Carrera Coupe

Included within the cars’ selection will be models like the iconic 911 930 Turbo, one of the most coveted 911s in the modern era. Also making an appearance will be one of the earliest GS Carrera Coupes made – a ’55 Porsche 356 T1A GS Carrera Coupe.

The two cars will be joined by a beautiful, lightweight 911 2.7 RS. Created as a homologation special, there were only 500 units of the early ‘thin-gauge’ lightweight 2.7 RS ever constructed. The 2.7 was the first model to be given the ‘RS’ name, and many would say it represents the peak of the 911’s career. The car’s distinct profile is immediately recognizable with its wide wheel arches and the iconic duck-tail spoiler.

Porsche 911 2.7 RS

Porsche 959

The legendary Porsche 959 is destined for the London Concours; a road-going homologation car originally intended to compete in the ‘Group B’ rally class. When Porsche launched the car, it was dubbed as ‘the fastest road-legal car in the world’ and served as a testbed for Porsche for both all-wheel drive and turbocharged power. In total, only 292 units were ever made.

Another highlight will be the appearance of one of the most critically acclaimed sports cars of the 20th century: the 997 GT3 RS 4.0-liter. Being the spiritual successor of the 2.7 RS, its aggressive front splitter, and the stunning rear wing pay respect to its ‘RS’ lineage. Its race-bred 4.0-liter ‘Mezger’ engine gives the vehicle its distinct aural thrill, producing 493hp and 460Nm of torque. With a weight of just 1,360kg, it has the capacity to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Porsche 911 997 GT3 RS 4.0 litre

The five cars form part of the 12-car line-up of the most notable cars from the rich 72-year history of the marque to feature at the London Concours scheduled for June 8-10 at the Honourable Artillery Company HQ.

“When it comes to significant marques in the world of motoring, they don’t come much bigger than Porsche. Throughout the marque’s history, it has created some of the most important and collectible cars in the world and undoubtedly some of the world’s greatest driver’s cars. We’re thrilled to welcome an eclectic selection of some of the company’s rarest and most interesting vehicles from the past seven decades to the London Concours this summer,” London Concours Director, Andrew Evans

The 2021 London Concours will be held over three days, a significant shift from the previous event’s two-day schedule, allowing increased visitor capacity and extensive luxury brand content – from jewelry to bespoke suits – and modern supercars.

Tickets can be purchased at the London Concours Website.

