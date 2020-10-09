Nominations for 2020 Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards Still Open

On October 14th, nominations for the 2020 Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards will close, leaving only a few days left to be part of the Club’s annual celebration by nominating candidates for the eight categories open.

Collection – for collections and museums to be eligible, they must be based in Britain and have made a considerable contribution to the historic motoring movement during the eligibility period of October 1, 2019 to October 14, 2020.

– for collections and museums to be eligible, they must be based in Britain and have made a considerable contribution to the historic motoring movement during the eligibility period of October 1, 2019 to October 14, 2020. Competitive Event – this includes motor racing meetings, navigation, and stage rallies, hill climbs, regularity trials, drag races, and hot rods.

– this includes motor racing meetings, navigation, and stage rallies, hill climbs, regularity trials, drag races, and hot rods. Motoring Spectacle – this includes tours, Concours d’elegance, club gatherings, and classic vehicle shows. Similar to the Competitive Event category, for the events to be eligible, it must be within the UK, or that a significant part of the event was within the UK. Events that were held virtually and behind closed doors are also eligible.

– this includes tours, Concours d’elegance, club gatherings, and classic vehicle shows. Similar to the Competitive Event category, for the events to be eligible, it must be within the UK, or that a significant part of the event was within the UK. Events that were held virtually and behind closed doors are also eligible. Outstanding Journalism – for broadcast features or written articles in a British publication, digital platform, or broadcast media.

– for broadcast features or written articles in a British publication, digital platform, or broadcast media. Personality – for exemplary contributions by an individual to the UK classic motorsport/motoring world during the eligibility period.

– for exemplary contributions by an individual to the UK classic motorsport/motoring world during the eligibility period. Race Series – for historic race series that was held mostly in the UK

– for historic race series that was held mostly in the UK Restoration – for UK-based companies that had restorations done that showcases technical expertise as well as sensitivity to the vehicle and its history, though proper research.

– for UK-based companies that had restorations done that showcases technical expertise as well as sensitivity to the vehicle and its history, though proper research. Young Achiever – for up-and-comers in the industry aged 18 to 30

Every category will have its own independent, specialist judging panel performing the assessments. For every panel, there will be a Lead Judge who comes with significant experience, knowledge, and integrity to the judging process.

This year, a new partner for the Award has been added, a charity that encourages young people to join the historic vehicle industry as well as to enjoy historic cars, StarterMotor. They will be joining A. Lange & Söhne, German luxury watchmaker; Bicester Heritage, Center for excellence for historic motoring; 1762 from Brewin Dolphin, wealth managers; Footman James, specialist insurers; and HERO, a classic motoring event organizer.

The announcement of the winners is scheduled on November 26th, where the Club will also be presenting a Royal Automobile Club Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate and honor an individual who has made an impact and substantial contribution to British motoring and/or motorsport heritage over the decades.

For those interested to nominate a candidate, they can visit the Royal Automobile Club awards site to send their nominations. Candidates can be self-nominated or be nominated by a third party.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...