Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance 2020

There were a record 93 entries in the 2020 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance with entries covering more than a century of automotive history. From the 1904 Napier to the 2020 McLaren Senna GTR LM, everything was represented in the magnificent grounds of Blenheim Palace. The 17 classes were composed of a total of 77 cars and 16 motorbikes.

Acknowledged as the most prestigious such event in the UK, Salon Privé is a partner concours of The Peninsula Classic Best of the Best Award. The jury was led by Italian historian Adolfo Orsi and El Gilbertson and was composed of the world’s most experienced and knowledgeable ICJAG judges. Among the judges who extensively examined the cars was the Louwman Museum technical curator, Raoul San Giorgi, a Ferrari expert, and owner of the Maranello Concessionaires archive. Joining them were Girardo & Co’s Marcus Willis, and Audi stalwart, David Ingram, amongst others.

Within the ‘Veterans At The Palace group’ for pre-war classes machinery, the standout vehicle was the winner, a 1919 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. It was built in the marque’s Springfield, Massachusetts factory. The car was seen in the 1974 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby which starred Robert Redford and Mia Farrow.

In the Pre-War Touring class, a 1936 SS Jaguar 100 took the prize. The car had competition history and was used as the basis for a matchbox scale model. The 110 years of Alfa Romeo history was celebrated with its own category and a 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C Monza Zagato was victorious.

1936 SS Jaguar 100 2.5 Litre

Another Alfa Romeo that was given recognition was the ex-works, Tipo 33 TT12, which won ‘The Milestones of Endurance Racing’ 12 cylinder class. Chassis 008 was first raced at the 1974 Monza 1000km where they crossed the line first with drivers Arturo Merzario and Monza Andretti behind the wheel.

1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT12

A 1988 Porsche 962 won the Milestones of Endurance Racing class. It was the model that helped define the remarkable Group C era of motorsport racing and was the privateer’s favorite during the later years of the 1980s.

1988 Porsche 962

In every prestigious Concours d’elégance event, Ferraris has a reputation of playing a center of attention role, and this year at Salon Privé was no exception. One of the most notable cars in the marque’s celebrated

history won the Post-War Sports Racers class – 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta. It won both the Mille Miglia and the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1949. To this day, it is the only car to win both events in the same year.

1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta

In the Post-War Sports Racers class, a Dino 246 GTS that was just recently completed after a three-year restoration took the prize; while the ‘Passione Ferrari’ class was taken by one of the only 22 right-hand-drive 250 GT Lussos. The Maranello marquee had a further win in the ‘Classics of the Future’ (Pre-2000) where a 1991 Ferrari F40 took the prize. A 2006 Pagani Zonda Roadster F won the Post-2000 class.

Ferrari 250 GT Lussos

Post-War Touring (Closed, four-seater) class was awarded to one of the only three surviving Henri Chapron-bodied Citroën Le Paris. The car was freshly out from restoration and was immediately presented to the Blenheim Palace. Post-War Touring (Closed, two-seater) class was won by an Aston Martin DB4 Series II. It was bought new by Sir Robertson Huntly Steward and was used for six months to tour Europe before it was taken to New Zealand.

1960 Citroen DS19 LeParis

“Every year, we welcome the world’s greatest cars to Blenheim Palace, and 2020 was no exception. The finest marques in automotive history were represented in the Concours d’Elégance – our chosen specialists and marque experts really had their work cut out with the judging process, and the winners represent the very best of the international classic-car scene,” Salon Privé Chairman, Andrew Bagley

Sports Car Digest photographer, Tim Scott, was present throughout the event. Visit our photo gallery to see highlights of the event.

Class Results

Class Winner Runner-Up Class D – Veterans At The Palace 1919 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost 1911 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost two-seat open tourer Class E – Pre-War Touring 1936 SS Jaguar 100 2.5 Litre 1935 Hispano-Suiza J12 Class F – Celebrating 110 Years of Alfa Romeo 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C Monza Zagato 1946 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Cabriolet Class G – Post-War Sports Racers 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta 1953 Ferrari 166 MM/53 Pinin Farina Berlinetta Class H –?Post-War Touring (Open) 1973 Dino 246 GTS 1961 Fiat-OSCA 1500S Pininfarina Cabriolet Class I –?Post-War Touring (Closed, two-seater) 1961 Aston Martin DB4 Series II 1966 Ford GT40 MkI Class J – Post-War Touring (Closed, four-seater) 1960 Citroën ID19 Le Paris 1962 Maserati 3500GTi Class K –?Passione Ferrari 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso 1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Coupé Class L – Milestones of Endurance Racing 1988 Porsche 962 2000 Audi R8 LMP900 Class M – Milestones of Endurance Racing (12-cylinder) 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT12 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Class P – Classics of the Future (Pre-2000) 1991 Ferrari F40 1994 Jaguar XJ220 Class Q – Classics of the Future (Post-2000) 2006 Pagani Zonda Roadster F 2020 Koenigsegg Regera

Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance 2020 – Honorary Award Winners

Salon Privé Award Winners Winner Best of Show 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Zagato Spider Best of Show Runner-up 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta Best of Show Third Place 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Duke of Marlborough Award 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Churchill Cup for Most Exceptional Design 1936 Lancia Astura Pinin Farina ‘Bocca’ Cabriolet Chairman’s Award 1966 Ford GT40 MkI People’s Choice 1997 McLaren F1 GTR #28R Most Opulent 1904 Napier L49 Most Exceptional Coachwork 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Touring Saloon Most Elegant 1936 Lancia Astura Pinin Farina ‘Bocca’ Cabriolet Spirit Award 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Cabriolet Coup de Coeur 1943 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Cabriolet Best Interior 1951 Ferrari 212 Export Vignale Barchetta Passione Corsa 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Most Iconic 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400S Preservation Award 1955 Jaguar D-type Ducati Icons 1974 Ducati 750 Super Sport Exceptional Street Motorcycles 1965 Norton Unified Twin Exceptional Competition Motorcycles 1980 Suzuki RG500 Duke of Marlborough Award (Motorcycle) 1939 AJS 2A

