New One-day Meeting to be Held at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit

Motor Racing Legends recently announced a new one-day meeting on the 25th of October, that will be held on the full Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

The main feature is an entirely new three-hour race for Pre-’66 GTs, and Touring Cars and Fifties Sports Cars, which will be in honor of the Royal Automobile Club’s Tourist Trophy. The race will have three classes: Pre ’61 Sports Racing Cars, Pre ’63 GTs, and Pre ’66 (GTs and Touring Cars). The range of the three classes simply means that there will be a variety of racing vehicles like Jaguar E-types, Cobras, Ford Falcons, Mustangs, Austin-Healeys, Lotus 15s, MGBs, and Lister Jaguars.

The Royal Automobile Historic Tourist Trophy will be given to the overall winning team so competitors are encouraged to have teams of three cars, with one car for each class. The race will have refueling stops, and each car entered can also have up to three drivers. DK Engineering, the current partners of the Motor Racing Legends Pre ’63 GT grid will be sponsoring the event.

There will also be a one-hour combined race for the Historic Touring Car Challenge & Tony Dron Trophy, a Sixties Touring Car Challenge with U2TC for Touring cars from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s; as well as an hour combined race for the Woodcote Trophy & Stirling Moss Trophy for ‘50s sports cars.

The meeting will be held in the Silverstone International Paddock, a large paddock that is spacious enough to easily comply with the current guidelines for Motorsport UK. As part of the current Silverstone Circuit operating policy, the upcoming event will not be open to the general public.

For additional information, please visit Motor Racing Legends.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...