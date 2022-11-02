New Mileage Record Set By The Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China

Themed “Journey of Reawakening”, the 2022 Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China brought the participants in an unmatched journey from Yangshou to the town of Chongzuo. This year is the longest Giro China event ever, and it set a new record as the participants journeyed for more than 1,100 kilometers in total, with each day filled with refreshing routes filled with glorious mountain views and long expanses of green fields.

Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao Konstantin Sychev stated, “For the eighth consecutive year of Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China, we set a new mileage record with a 1,100-kilometer journey. As the brand’s iconic annual event, it brings Chinese customers extraordinary driving passion and lifestyle experience as we drive through China’s spectacular landscapes.”

A fleet of 40 Lamborghini super sports cars and super SUVs joined the five-day journey which started from Yangshou. The first day had the participants driving through an immersive karst scenario that was just brimming with Chinese charm until they arrived at the southwest border at Chongzuo.

It is a perfect blend of nature and modernity, and guests were able to enjoy a surprising Italian experience. Subjected to different road conditions and terrain on and off-road, they were able to fully immerse themselves in the most authentic Lamborghini driving pleasure.

In Chongzuo, the super SUV Urus proudly showed off their strong off-road capabilities as it drove through distinctive sugarcane plantations. In Terra mode, the active torque vectoring of the Urus allowed the drivers to confidently navigate through slippery mud.

The Huracán STO, the most track-focused model in the Huracán model line, took part in the Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China for the first time, which added to the already distinguished presence of the fleet. The Huracán STO has already achieved impressive success in the Chinese market and it has become an exceptional choice for Chinese consumers who crave for the racing experience in their daily drive.