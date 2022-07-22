New Lancer EVO Auction Record Set By Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars online auction just set a new global auction record for Lancer EVO models after getting a winning bid of $168,300 (or £140,500) for a 2001 Mitsubishi Evo VI “Tommi Makinen Edition”. During the seven-day online auction, a total of 92 bids were placed and during the last 30 minutes of the auction, a short but fierce bidding war occurred.

The Makinen Edition is a highly coveted modern classic rally-derived Japanese performance car and what sets this example apart is that it is still in its original, unmodified condition. It also has a mileage of only 10,354 miles.

Only 2,500 Tommi Makinen Edition cars were produced by Mitsubishi and the UK-supplied Ralliart example was the 75th unit manufactured. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter ‘4G63’ inline-four engine that produces around 276 bhp matched to a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

The Evo VI Tommi Makinen Edition was created to celebrate the Finnish rally driver’s fourth consecutive WRC Drivers Championship victory. It had a restyled body kit, upgraded exhaust system, 10mm lower suspension with upgraded dampers, front strut brace, helical front limited-slip differential, and a titanium turbocharger designed to spool up faster compared to the standard unit.

The example was given as Satellite Silver finish with red Ralliart mud flaps matched with black synthetic suede-trimmed interior with red perforated seats inserts. It also has Recaro front seats with the T. Makinen Edition lettering embroidered in white.

It sits on the correct set of 17-inch Enkei Ralliart multi-spoke alloy wheels in gloss white, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Inside the wheels are Brembo calipers finished in red.

The Evo VI example is also equipped with comfort features like the VDO stereo with a CD multichanger, a Momo steering wheel with contrasting red stitching and branded by Mitsubishi. It also has electrically adjustable folding mirrors, automatic climate control, Active Yaw Control, black leather-trimmed gear knob, gaiter with red stitching, and intercooler water sprayer.