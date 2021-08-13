Mustangs on Offer at Monterey Car Week

Monterey Car Week is almost upon us, and Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction is making their final preparations for their annual appearance scheduled on August 12-13. Those who are looking to consign are still welcome. Starting Monday, August 9 until Wednesday, August 11 bidder’s registration will be onsite. To celebrate their return to live auction events in Monterey, they will also be giving complimentary bidders credentials.

In car culture, the Mustang is quite simply iconic. In their more than five decades of existence, the Mustang has created multi-generational fans. For this year’s Monterey Car Week, Russo and Steele are proud to present a gorgeous selection of Mustang cars. The cars on offer ranges from classic models from the 60s to cars built in the 2010s ensuring that they have a car on offer for different kinds of collectors.

1969 Shelby GT350 Sportsroof SCCA B Prod Race Car

This 1969 Shelby is so exquisite that several magazines have featured the example. The sale comes with extensive period and restoration photos. The well-decorated race car is competition ready, and it will come with an extensive spares package. The example is a Historic B Production Racer with period logbooks and was campaigned by ArrowLane. The 1969 Shelby is a well-presented, well-sorted, and proven race car homologated with FAI documents, as well as an SVRA “Gold Medallion” certification. It will also come with a file of race prep, rebuilt, and maintenance.

1971 Ford Boss 351 Coupe

For 35 years, the original owner of the Boss 351 was able to preserve the example along with its documents. It has less than 11,800 miles from new and is one of only 1,806 Boss 351 Mustangs that were produced during its 7-month run. The example is one of the 6% that was given its color.

It has kept a lot of its factory features including original paint, shock absorbers, exhaust, interior, drive train, dual point distributor, Carburetor Autolite 4300-D, D1ZR-ZA, D1ZZ-9510-Z, D1ZF-12127-DA, water pump, fuel pump, Goodyear Polyglas GT tires (display only), starter (rebuilt), D1OA-1007-AA, Ford 1971 Magnum 500 wheels, jack, spare, and even inflation bottle in the trunk. In December 1971, Ford replaced the engine. The sale comes with a 1971 sales invoice, original documents, mileage certification, and documented 1 of 1 on the “Deluxe” Framed Marti Report.

2019 Mustang Steven McQueen Bullitt

In 1968, the “King of Cool” Steve McQueen starred in the movie “Bullitt”. In the movie, he drove a Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback in a high-speed car chase through the busy streets of San Francisco. As part of the 50th anniversary of the movie, a 2019 Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Bullitt was made by Steeda Performance to honor the exciting cinematic masterpiece.

The example that will be on offer during the Monterey auction is the Prototype Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt Number 2019-001. It was given a variety of McQueen racing/Ford performance upgrades which includes the Gen 5 Whipple supercharger that produces 775+hp. It has more than 27 individual component upgrades as well.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Steve McQueen Bullitt is finished in Highland Green paint. It is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine matched with a 6-speed manual transmission, so it can produce 420 lb-ft torque as well as 480 hp.

The example will be put on the block at NO RESERVE.

2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Edition

There are only 501 units of the Black Boss 302 Laguna Edition, and the example is one of them. The example is practically “race ready” when it was delivered new by the Ford Motor Company. The Mustang had an all-around driving dynamics and visceral response.

The interior features a unique factory-deleted rear seat with X-brace, as well as RECARO seats. The example was given a 1970-style side stripes with unique trim and styling. The track ready vehicle pays tribute to the original Boss 302 equipped with a 302 V8 engine matched with 6-speed transmission that can produce 444-horsepower. It has recorded only 1,956 miles in the odometer. The sale comes with a rare, special-order Boss 302 commemorative box set, three window stickers, books/manuals, and pre-delivery plastic interior covers.

Russo and Steele is one of the hottest ticket at Monterey’s race weekend and is renowned as the “Mecca of Collector Automobiles”.