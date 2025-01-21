Written by: Glen Smale

Images by: Glen Smale, Archivio Storico Museo Mille Miglia, and BMW AG, Munich (Germany)

The Monastery of St Euphemia of the Spring

The sport of motoring may have had its origins in France, but there can be no other nation where motor racing is as passionately embraced as it is in Italy. The first organised automobile competition took place in 1894 on a section of public road from Paris to Rouen, France in the form of a reliability test. Popularity in the sport grew quickly, such that around the end of the nineteenth century and early twentieth century, numerous other motoring contests sprang up in France as well as in the vicinity of Brescia, Northern Italy.