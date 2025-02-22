Motorsport Classic Calendar 2025

Story by Glen Smale. All images courtesy of © McKlein Publishing

The Motorsport Classic 2025 calendar from McKlein is now a ‘classic’ in its own right. Now in its 25th edition, the all-black and white wall calendar captures the special atmosphere and action of the 50s, 60s and 70s. The McKlein Motorsport Classic calendar evokes the great years of motor racing and rallying covering the entire spectrum of motorsport – from Formula 1 to major Sports Car and Touring Car races right through to rallying.

In this special anniversary year, the variety ranges from F1 legend Juan Manuel Fangio in Pescara to the endurance classics in the Eifel and the Sarthe, the beautiful Matra V12 engine to the snow-covered Monte Carlo Rally. Immerse yourself in bygone eras, unforgettable times of motorsport.

It includes circuits such asLe Mans, Monza, Monaco, Silverstone, Sebring, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring, Buenos Aires and the Safari Rally and with drivers like Brian Redman, Juan Manuel Fangio, Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Clay Regazzoni, Jacky Ickx, Jim Hall and Hap Sharp, Dan Gurney and Masten Gregory, Stirling Moss and Dan Gurney, and so much more.

This is not just a wall calendar, but a centrepiece around which many evenings can be spent recalling the motor racing exploits of man and machine from the golden years of motorsport. Every month you can embellish your wall with photographs from the 1950s to 1970s featuring scenes and portraits from the McKlein database. With images drawn from deep within the photo archive of McKlein Publishing, this large-format calendar is rich in imagery not seen as widely as with other archives.

To be honest, you can never have too many photographs hanging on the walls of your office depicting iconic historic motorsport scenes that were captured in action at the legendary race circuits of the world. Images that conjure up the racing atmosphere of those bygone classic races are just what you need to get lost in your memories of yesteryear. Call it what you like – inspiring, evocative, memories or otherwise – the atmospheric race action of yesteryear is like no other.

With the McKlein Classic Calendar, every month you can furnish your wall with photographs from that golden era featuring scenes and portraits from the McKlein database. You can choose one of two photographs each month, or swap them during the month.

In short, this superb calendar illustratesa wide range of motorsport from the middle of the Twentieth Century. Each of the twenty-five photographs is suitably captioned, so there is something for everyone! This is just what you need to adorn the wall of your office, home study or man-cave, and it will certainly be a conversation starter on those long evenings spent with like-minded friends.

Key Information