Motorlux in Monterey

The Good Life

Motorlux, now owned by Hagerty Insurance, once again served as the iconic party that set the stage for Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The luxury event represented the best of the best, including 225 enthusiast vehicles and 14 aircraft, all surrounded by the finest culinary creations and cocktails served by 25 local chefs.

The first day of the Broad Arrow Auction was held during Motorlux. The innovative collector car auction was one-of-a-kind, introducing a fashion show-inspired runway format complete with dual viewing galleries allowing bidders and audience members to immerse themselves in the automotive auction energy set against the backdrop of a festive party.

Vehicles making their global or North American debuts included the Kindred Motorworks EV Bronco, Meyers Manx Tarmac Touring Edition, McMurtry Sparrow and Evoluto 355. Displayed alongside the new were dozens of established icons including a Lancia Stratos, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 and McLaren Speedtail.

Highlights

More than 4,100 attendees experienced automotive installations, each paired with specialty food and drink, including:

‘Adventure Machines’, which hosted overland vehicles

‘American Graffiti’ that paid tribute to midcentury hot rods

‘British Invasion’ highlights the British impact on the world of sports cars and automotive culture

‘Honoring Marcello Gandini’ which highlighted the life of one of Italy’s greatest car designers

Aircraft

Aircraft are a unique fixture at Motorlux which hosted over a dozen, including vintage fighters, private jets and helicopters. Among them was a P-51D Mustang known as “Plum Crazy” which boasts a history of air racing and air shows as well as a Citation 560XLS in a unique floral livery.

Comments

“Motorlux exemplifies the perfect blend of luxury and community spirit,” said Peter Fink, Hagerty Vice President of Events and Experiences. “We are honored to unite thousands of automotive and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy the world’s finest cars, aircraft, local cuisine, and refreshments. We are grateful to our partners, sponsors, and guests and thank the generous drivers and pilots who showcased their remarkable machinery.”

Auction

Broad Arrow returned to the Jet Center for its third annual Monterey Auction, August 14 and 15. The two-day sale totaled $71.5 million*, with 85 percent of all lots sold. The auction culminated in selling the 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, a highly regarded and superbly preserved example, at a final $7,045,000**. Additional highlights include five auction records, led by a rare 1998 RUF CTR 2 at $2,095,000, representing a new record for any RUF at auction. The CTR 2 crowned a trio of highly desirable RUF models at the sale, all of which found new homes at solid prices.

“We would like to thank the guests who joined our third annual Motorlux event and auction at the Monterey Jet Center. We had record attendance and a record number of first-time registered bidders,” said Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace and Broad Arrow. “Despite a greater bifurcation in the market across Monterey Car Week, Broad Arrow saw engaged and active bidding on many lots, especially for more modern, next-generation enthusiast cars. Broad Arrow’s success in this next-gen segment, including our market leadership of marques like Porsche and RUF, is well-illustrated by our Monterey auction results and beyond.”

Giving Back

Motorlux is proud to benefit the CHP 11-99 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping families of California Highway Patrol officers in times of need. The event also supports the Navy Post Graduate School Foundation, from which young men and women of the school’s Car Club will assist at Motorlux and serve as car pushers for the Broad Arrow Auction. Motorlux returns to Monterey Jet Center on August 13, 2025.

Above content © 2024 Hagerty reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee